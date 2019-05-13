IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: One mistake which cost Chennai Super Kings the game

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 688 // 13 May 2019, 12:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Suresh Raina - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The grand finale of IPL 2019 was a gem of a game that defined the beauty of T20 cricket. ‘El Classico’ of the IPL lived up to its expectations as the thrill and excitement were present till the very last ball of the match. It was a very close game and arguably, the perfect match for the grand IPL final. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won by only one run against the Chennai Super Kings to lift their fourth IPL trophy.

Both teams made many mistakes on Sunday as CSK skipper MS Dhoni highlighted in the post-match presentation,

“Today it was very funny as to how both teams were only passing on the trophy from one team to the other.

"Both teams made a lot of mistakes, the team that made one lesser mistake won.”

CSK made a lot of mistakes but their biggest error was when Suresh Raina dropped the catch of Hardik Pandya. During the 18th over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings bowled by Shardul Thakur, Raina dropped the catch of an in-form Hardik on the second ball of the over. Raina is normally a very good fielder and doesn't drop such catches easily. Hardik scored 11 runs in his next four balls. This mistake might not have made a big difference in a high scoring game but the final was a low scoring affair, with the Mumbai Indians ultimately winning the match by only one run, and that dropped catch played an important role in determining the outcome of last night's game.

CSK also made many other mistakes. The leading wicket-taker of this season, Imran Tahir, didn't complete his quota of four overs as he bowled only three. CSK's best batsman this season, MS Dhoni, got run-out at the wrong moment and it changed the complexion of the match. CSK also batted poorly in the middle overs after a good start. The trio of Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni batted with a strike rate of less than 100.

Thus, all these mistakes cost CSK the game as MI won the IPL for a record fourth time.