IPL 2019: Five players who can replace Lasith Malinga for Mumbai Indians

Ayuj Aryan

Less than 24 hours remain before the first match of IPL 2019 gets underway. CSK will take on RCB in the opening match of the tournament. This IPL has been largely affected by the upcoming ICC World Cup. Many players will not play the latter half of the tournament in order to manage their workload and remain fit for the World Cup.

Many players have also pulled out of the tournament due to injuries. The biggest sufferer of the same is Kolkata Knight Riders, who have lost 3 of their key pacers in the form of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Anrich Nortje. CSK lost Lungi Ngidi, who had picked up 11 wickets for them in just 7 matches in IPL 2018. After these 2 teams, Mumbai Indians also suffered 2 major setbacks just before the first match of the IPL.

Lasith Malinga and Adam Milne, the two key pacers of the Mumbai team are set to miss the matches. While the former has decided to skip at least 6 matches to prepare for the World Cup, the latter has pulled out o the whole tournament due to the swollen heel. Malinga has also advised the team to find a replacement for him.

Therefore MI needs to find a quick replacement for this Sri Lankan pacer, they have a match on 24th March. The player they bring in their squad should have a base price of no more than ₹2 crore, as he was bought at the same price. Let us take a look at some of the players who can replace him.

#5 James Faulkner

James Faulkner

James Faulkner was unsold in IPL 2018. His name did not even come up in 2019. He had a base price of ₹2 crore and he can be the best bowling allrounder to replace Lasith Malinga. Faulkner has enjoyed a good record in IPL. He so far has fetched 59 wickets from 60 matches.

As he is not in Australia's scheme of things for the World Cup, he would be available for the whole season. Therefore, he can be the perfect replacement for Malinga.

