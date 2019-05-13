IPL 2019: Four players who might have played their last IPL

Suresh Raina had a disappointing campaign

The biggest extravaganza of T20 cricket- IPL, lived up to its expectations of being the most exciting T20 league in the World with a breathtaking final that had everyone up on the edge of their seats till the last ball. Needing 2 runs to win off the last ball, Shardul Thakur couldn’t connect with Malinga’s off cutter and Mumbai went on to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

The 12th edition was one of the most competitive seasons of the IPL. The usual suspects, Mumbai Indians & Chennai Super Kings were again there at the top while Delhi Capitals surprised everyone with a wonderful campaign. Kolkata Knight Riders couldn’t produce a consistent run this time around and missed out on the playoffs while Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore had yet another disappointing campaign.

As teams start to build for the next edition of the IPL, let us take a look at four players who we might not get to see again in the IPL.

1. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan failed to get going this year

Once a hard-hitting batsman and a useful off-spinner, Yusuf Pathan's stock has fallen over the last few years in the IPL. He was a part of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning squads. But the 36-year old Baroda all-rounder has lost his Midas touch with the bat. Yusuf could only score 40 runs from 8 outings this year in the IPL. Although he is still good against the spinners, his strike rate against the fast bowlers hasn’t been up to the mark. With the ball, he bowled a solitary over this year in the match against the Mumbai Indians.

In the field as well, Yusuf is more of a liability, dropping some fairly easy chances this year in the IPL. It won't be surprising to see the Hyderabad franchise parting ways with Yusuf after another year of below-par performances. They will be looking to bolster their middle order with a proven name.

