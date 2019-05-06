IPL 2019: Four players who should be released by SRH before the next season

The sun finally rose, but not the way it should have. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were the runners up in last IPL, was ordinary at best this time around. One can say that it was just their luck which got them home. They became the first ever team to qualify for the playoffs with 12 points, but that was not the record they would have wanted.

After the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who had held this team together, the matters have become worse. It has brought down the responsibility of batting to the middle order, that has even failed to play the second fiddle to these two. Their skipper Kane Williamson hasn't been consistent, and Vijay Shankar has been a shadow of the player he is.

It is the time when SRH take some tough calls and make some much necessary calls, which is vital to make a much better team combination. On this note, let us take a look at the 5 players whom SRH should drop in the next season.

#1 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill is an example of a player whose talent is going waste due to the four overseas pillars. Unfortunately, a team can't play more than 4 foreigners and SRH can't drop any of them.

He has been a trusted and accountable batsman for New Zealand for years now. He has played over 200 international matches. The only dream of him that hasn't been fulfilled is the IPL. He has played only 7 matches in the history of the tournament, where he has scored 234 runs.

Therefore, it will be good if SRH release him. Although this won't contribute much in freeing up the purse value, this will certainly help him find a team where he can at least feature in the playing XI.

