×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Gautam Gambhir severely criticizes Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    18 Mar 2019, 21:40 IST

Gambhir and Kohli
Gambhir and Kohli

What's the story?

Former Indian cricketer and two-time IPL winning captain, Gautam Gambhir blasted RCB skipper Virat Kohl's captaincy in the Indian Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Virat Kohli was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for USD 50,000 during the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008. He is the only player to have played for the same franchise in all the eleven editions of the cash-rich league so far. The Delhiite has been phenomenal with the bat in the IPL having amassed 4948 runs 163 matches at a strike-rate of 130.76.

The current Indian skipper took over the captaincy reins at RCB during the 2013 IPL (sixth edition). Under Virat Kohli, the Bangalore-based franchise has won 44 out of 96 matches with a winning percentage of 45.83.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir blasted RCB skipper Virat Kohli's captaincy in the IPL. The former Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said, "I don’t see him as a shoot captain or a tactful captain. And he hasn’t won the IPL. So ultimately a captain is only as good as his record till the time you don’t win the IPL. There are people who have won the trophy three times – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go.

Gambhir further added, "You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage because he has been part of RCB and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should rather thank the franchise that they stuck to him because not many captains have got such a long run where they haven’t won a tournament".

What's next?

In spite of performing well all these years, the Royal Challengers have failed to lay hands on the glittering IPL trophy having finished as the runners-up, thrice. Under Kohli, RCB entered the playoffs twice (2015 and 2016) but couldn't go all the way.

They will begin their 2019 IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on March 23rd. Can Kohli finally have an IPL title to his name? Let's wait and watch!



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
Heated moments involving Gautam Gambhir in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Most Valuable Players of all the seasons
RELATED STORY
IPL: Players with most appearances for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most fifties in IPL history
RELATED STORY
5 most successful IPL captains
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 All-time Batting records that will not break this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 venues with most IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 batsmen who could win the Orange Cap this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us