IPL 2019: Here is how each team can deal with the exodus of overseas players

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.13K // 24 Apr 2019, 16:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK would be affected by the departure of their leading wicket-taker Imran Tahir.

With almost two-thirds of the season completed, we are fast approaching the final phase of IPL 2019. With none of the qualifying spots confirmed as yet, things are getting interesting in the IPL, with all the teams still being in the fray for the playoffs. The franchises will be going into the final phase without some of their key players as the dreaded exodus of overseas players, chiefly from England, Australia and South Africa, has begun. Englishman Jos Buttler flew home last week for the birth of his child and will not return to play for the Rajasthan Royals, while his team-mates Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are due to leave India to join the England squad for the series against Pakistan before the World Cup.

The Australian players will be leaving shortly for the pre-World Cup training camp in Brisbane, while the South African contingent of Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, and Imran Tahir are expected to depart India in the next week or ten days.

So who will replace these big names? Let us find out.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH would be greatly affected by the departure of David Warner.

The runners-up from last year are placed at the fourth position in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderbad will be badly hit by the exodus of English/Australian players. Jonny Bairstow, who has been in splendid form, will no longer play a part in this year’s campaign as he has left for England. His opening partner and current Orange Cap holder David Warner will be available for only two more matches. They can replace Bairstow at the top with Martin Guptill, who hasn’t played a game this year. But for that they would need to drop an Indian player to accommodate a wicketkeeper, with Wriddhiman Saha likely to come into the playing XI. Kane Williamson may slot in for the Warner, who will depart soon. Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan are likely to fill the remaining two slots of overseas players.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Rabada can be replaced by Kiwi Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty in second position in the points table. They will be affected by the departure of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris. Rabada has been sensational for the Capitals this year and is currently the Purple Cap holder. However, it would not be that big a concern as Delhi have an able replacement in the form of Trent Boult. Morris, on the other hand, has had an inconsistent IPL and may be replaced by Keemo Paul or Sherfane Rutherford.

1 / 4 NEXT