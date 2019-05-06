IPL 2019: Jaydev Unadkat shut the troller with a bold reply on Twitter

Jaydev Unadkat - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What’s the story?

Jaydev Unadkat, the left-arm pacer from Rajasthan Royals, who constantly got trolled for his poor performance in this IPL has replied to one of his trolls in a bold manner. Unadkat, who was bought for huge money in the auction, once again has struggled with the ball in hand.

In case you didn’t know

Rajasthan Royals had a really disappointing season this year as they finished seventh on the points table with 11 points in 14 games. There were a variety of reasons as to why they didn’t perform better but the main reason was their Indian fast bowlers failing to deliver. Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni weren’t at their best as they were below par this season.

The heart of the matter

It all started in the 2018 IPL auction when Unadkat was bought for a whopping 11 Crore by the Rajasthan Royals. He was the highest paid Indian player in that auction. He didn’t perform to his potential and so was released back in the auction.

RR once again picked him in this year’s auction and that too at a huge price of 8.4 Crore. This year he hasn’t bought his A game and as a result, he has become a target of trolls from the fans. Recently a fan on Twitter trolled him be asking him to join an academy and learn bowling before coming to the IPL.

Even though Unadkat hasn’t handled the batsmen well, he did handle the troll well as he replied the fan in a bold manner. He said that he has already enrolled in an academy and will be enrolled until he keeps playing the game.

Jaydev Unadkat might have replied the troller but he himself will be disappointed with his performance in this IPL. With the amount he is being paid, he was expected to perform better. RR’s success was going to depend on him and his failure is one of the reasons as to why they performed so badly.

What’s next?

After picking up just 10 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 10.66, there is a high possibility that Jaydev Unadkat might be released into the auction next year. RR might have seen enough of him in 2018 and 2019.

Having said that he is a good enough bowler to go back in the domestic circuit and make a strong comeback. He will look to perform well in the upcoming domestic season.