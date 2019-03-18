×
IPL 2019: Key Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad this Season  

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
522   //    18 Mar 2019, 08:23 IST

Since the inaugural edition in 2008, Deccan Chargers was one of the 8 franchises contesting for the IPL. DC was terminated in 2012 and Sunrisers Hyderabad had replaced them. Sunrisers Hyderabad made their first IPL appearance in 2013, and reached the playoffs stage, eventually finishing in fourth place. They won their maiden IPL title in 2016, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by just 8 runs in the finals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won 10 and lost 7 matches in last year's edition. They finished runners- up in the 2018 season losing to Chennai Super Kings in the finals.

Going into the 2019 IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to be one of the most balanced sides. They have the best bowling attack and with the return of David Warner, their batting is bolstered.

Ahead of the 2019 auction, SRH retained 17 players and had released 9. They traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Capitals in favour of Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, and Abhishek Sharma. They added two new players, in Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill that strengthens their batting immensely. Wriddhiman Saha was bought back after being released.

In the 2019 auction, the SRH franchise released Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Braithwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mehedi Hasan

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on the 24th of March at the iconic Eden Garden's Stadium in Kolkata.

SRH will be giving it their all to lift their 2nd IPL title.

Here we look at the 5 key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 

# 1.   Rashid Khan

Image result for Rashid Khan in IPL 2018
Rashid Khan: 21 wickets in 17 matches in IPL 2018.

In February 2017, Rashid Khan was bought by SRH for 4 Crore. He was among the first 2 players from Afghanistan to be selected in the IPL. He became the first Afghanistan player to take a 5 wicket haul in Test cricket on 16th March 2019.

The young teen sensation from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan was bought again by SRH for 9 Crore in the 2018 auction. He had taken 21 wickets from 17 matches (17 innings) with an economy of 6.73 runs per over and the best figures of 3/19, and this justified his cost.

Rashid Khan was the 2nd leading wicket-taker in the tournament although he did not have a 4 or 5 wicket haul in any match. On 5th May 2018, Rashid Khan played his 100th T20 match.

His stature as a bowler has exceptionally grown in the limited overs format. He has played for different franchises around the world. He is a prominent member of leagues ranging from BBL, CPL, APL, to the Natwest T20 Blast.

He is currently the number 1 ranked bowler in T20I format. Rashid Khan has taken 96 wickets from 61 matches across T20 domestic leagues last year and hopes to achieve the century mark this year.

Overall he has taken 38 IPL wickets from 31 matches so far, at an average of 21.47 and a brilliant economy of 6.68 runs per over. His ability to surprise the batsmen with his variations makes him a tough bowler to face in the T20 format.

Rashid Khan is expected to turn the fortune for his franchise with his wrist spin bowling in this edition of the IPL.

IPL 2019
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
