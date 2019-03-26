×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab predicted playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

deebak mohan
ANALYST
Feature
239   //    26 Mar 2019, 17:29 IST

Image courtesy: IPLT20/
Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

The 1st round of IPL games are done and dusted. And, we are stepping into the 2nd round of games from today. While Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings won comprehensively, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab had to dig deep to win their games.

KXIP's game was marred by Ashwin's mankading controversy. The Punjab players don't have much time to ponder about that incident as they are facing KKR on Wednesday at Eden Gardens.

In this article, we take a look at how KXIP could line up for their 2nd IPL game of this year.

Openers - KL Rahul and Chris Gayle

KL Rahul had a poor start to IPL 2019 as he got out for just four runs in the 1st first over against Rajasthan Royals. His tentative push to the keeper is a sign of worry for the KXIP contingent as he has gotten out quite a few times in this manner. However, Rahul will be given ample chance in the top order to regain his last season's form.

Chris Gayle set the game on fire with his 47-ball 79 which included four sixes. The Jamaican will shoulder the responsibility of building the innings to take the pressure off the middle-order.

Middle Order - Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Mandeep Singh

Mayank Agarwal started his innings against RR on a positive note. However, he got out for 22 when he was about to unleash his attacking game. The Karnataka batsman is in good touch and can score big in the upcoming games.

Sarfaraz Khan was a major positive for KXIP in the batting department. The former RCB player entertained the crowd with his unorthodox batting style, scoring an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls to take the team to a good total.

Pooran looked out of sorts in his maiden IPL game as he scored just 12 runs off 14 balls. He struggled to time the ball and will be given another chance to impress. Miller is back from his international duties and can replace Pooran anytime.

Mandeep Singh just played two balls scoring five runs. He is an experienced player and will play a huge part in accelerating KXIP innings towards the end.

All-rounder - Sam Curran

Sam Curran struggled with his line and length in his IPL debut game. He conceded 52 runs from his stipulated four overs. However, his wicket of Smith triggered the RR collapse and will be given another chance to prove his potential.

KXIP don't have many all-rounders to replace the English fast-bowler. Only Moises Henriques can replace him in the all-rounder slot.

Bowlers - R. Ashwin (C), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and AS Rajpoot

Ashwin's brilliant bowling in the middle overs helped KXIP to stage a comeback in the game. However, his 1/20 in four overs has been marred by his mankading controversy. Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly in the penultimate over of the game. The Indian fast bowler returned with figures of 0-33 despite being punished by Buttler in the initial overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was effective as well and returned with a figure of 2-32 from his four overs. The mystery spinner took the wicket of Stokes and Tripathi in the 18th over, setting the platform for KXIP's win.

Rajpoot was impressive with his outing against the Royals. He executed his slower ones and quick yorkers to perfection.

Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan,N Pooran (WK), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot

