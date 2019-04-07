×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
224   //    07 Apr 2019, 21:37 IST

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle must get the team off to a good start. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle must get the team off to a good start. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Kings XI Punjab will play the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home for match 22 of IPL 2019 on April 8th. Both the sides come off losses and will want to get their form back with a win in this match.

The home side, Kings XI Punjab lost a 2-paced game to the Chennai Super Kings and their death bowling let them down towards the end of the innings as KXIP fell short of the target despite the best efforts of their batsmen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile were in for a shocking defeat and were bowled out for 96 chasing a total of 137 against the Mumbai Indians. Newbie Alzarri Joseph skittled out the SRH batsmen as 6 of them fell prey to his exceptional spell of bowling.

Both sides will be a bit short of confidence but Kings XI Punjab look the stronger side at home and will be favourites to win this match. Let's take a look at KXIP's probable playing XI for this match.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are expected to continue with their stint at the top of the order. Rahul played a very sensible knock in tough batting conditions against CSK and has got his form back. He will look to further strengthen his credentials with a solid performance against SRH. Gayle hasn't been in among the runs off late and will want to get back into form this game.

Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan will occupy their usual positions at No.3 and No.4. Mayank has been in good form this season and will want to score some runs after being dismissed for a duck the last match. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has really excelled this season and should look to continue with this confident batting display.

David Miller and Mandeep Singh will be the side's main middle order batsmen and will have to fire against SRH's strong bowling attack which will pry deep into KXIP's batting order.

Sam Curran has proved to be an X-Factor for Kings XI Punjab and his energetic presence on the field has been great for the side. He showcased his death-bowling abilities with a controlled spell against CSK and can bat very well and rise up to the occasion.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are expected to be the side's main spinners for the match. Mujeeb has been kept out of the side for a while and should come in this game due to Andrew Tye's poor outing in the last match.

Ashwin bowled really well the last match and will look to carry on that form. Though Murugan Ashwin has done no wrong, the pitch won't assist spinners much hence players like Mujeeb who don't spin the ball much and bowl accurately and economically will be preferred.

Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot are expected to be Punjab's main pace bowlers. Shami has been the lead pacer for the side and has bowled well for them though he has been unlucky on occasions. Rajpoot comes into the side to restore the balance and he will be expected to create some ripples with the new ball.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL purple cappoints table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.

