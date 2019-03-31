×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
121   //    31 Mar 2019, 21:55 IST

KL Rahul will be in the spotlight ahead of this game. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt
KL Rahul will be in the spotlight ahead of this game. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20)

The in-form Kings XI Punjab are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in the 13th match of IPL 2019. While Delhi Capitals will be coming into the match after a win in Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians comfortably in their last match.

Both the sides seem to be working towards the right combination and have a balanced squad at their disposal. The last time both these sides met here, KL Rahul went berserk and scored 50 off 14 balls and the home fans will want to see something similar to that.

Mohali has become a fortress for Punjab and they beat the Mumbai Indians quite easily, thanks to a well-coordinated bowling display and a well-paced chase. Their batting form, especially that of the top 3 will be a huge solace to skipper Ravichandran Ashwin.

On that note, let us take a look at KXIP's probable playing XI to face the Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are set to bat at the top of the order for Kings XI Punjab. While Rahul got back into touch with a well-made 71 off 57 balls in the last match, Gayle has been smashing the ball all around and has scored 139 runs this season and seems set for a big score.

Rahul seems to have regained his touch after a match-winning knock in KXIP's last game against Mumbai Indians. Initially, he was struggling to time the ball. However, during the later part of his innings, he regained his touch and played some exquisite shots.

Mayank Agarwal and David Miller will be the side's primary middle order batsmen. Agarwal has elevated his game up a notch and has played a couple of beautiful innings thus far in the tournament. His 43 off 21 balls won the game for Punjab against Mumbai. He has settled remarkably well at the No.3 position and can continue to do well. On the other hand, Miller has continued with his great international form and is scoring briskly in the middle order.

Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh will be the side's lower middle order batsmen and both of them can bat higher up or lower down in the order depending on the situation. KXIP's flexibility in their batting has helped them a lot up till now and they will hope that these two batsmen will continue to fire whenever they get their chance to come out to the middle.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to be Punjab's lead spinners. While Murugan Ashwin did a tremendous job with the ball against Mumbai, Varun is fit and Punjab are likely to go with their prized buy.

Varun's variations haven't fully been seen and he actually bowled well towards the end of the game against KKR. Also, Delhi's batting is packed with left-handers and it will be better if Varun plays because Murugan is a leg-spinner and will be bowling into them.

Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye are the side's main pacers and the duo has done a good job till now and are expected to continue in their roles. While Tye has operated primarily in the death or whenever Ashwin needs a wicket, Shami has mostly opened the bowling and has bowled a couple of overs in the death.

Hardus Viljoen has been the floater in the bowling attack and has bowled at all stages of the game and the experienced pacer has been among the wickets. Expect him to strike right when Punjab need a wicket.

Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
