IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab’s probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 09 Apr 2019, 15:19 IST

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

We are nearing the halfway mark in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the heat on all teams is on. While Mumbai Indians (MI) have been inconsistent, their last two wins should give them confidence. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have also blown hot and cold a touch, but four wins from six games holds them in good stead.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side have been a little out of the box and have reaped rewards. They beat a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in a final-over thriller in their last game. Hence, they should be high on confidence. However, they face Mumbai Indians next at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma and co seem to be hitting their straps after a couple of early hiccups. Hence, KXIP need to be at their best.

As we build up to the game, here’s a look at the predicted XI for KXIP for that game in Mumbai.

After an early stumble where he failed in the first two games, KL Rahul has done really well in the last few games. He’s scored three fifties in his last four innings and is currently KXIP’s leading run-getter. He took the team through in a tricky chase against SRH in the last game. Chris Gayle has formed a lethal opening duo alongside Rahul. After the 79 in the first game, Gayle hasn’t been able to convert his starts. Hence, the Universe Boss might be eyeing big in this game.

Mayank Agarwal has done exceedingly well in this season. He has amassed 184 runs in six innings which include a couple of half-centuries as well. The Karnataka batsman has looked in fabulous touch and has been solid at No. 3. Sarfaraz Khan was a surprise inclusion when he was named in the XI at the start of the tournament, but he has done well and justified his selection. In four innings, the right-hander has fetched 165 runs at an average of 55.00.

David Miller has blown hot and cold in this season but he has the ability to turn games in the space of a few deliveries. Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh hasn’t really got an opportunity. He has remained unbeaten in four out of the five innings he’s played so far.

Sam Curran has been a great addition to the side. After a poor start to his IPL career, the left-handed all-rounder has hit his straps and is looking good. He has bowled well but hasn’t really got an opportunity with the bat. Ravichandran Ashwin has had a brilliant IPL so far. He is the leading wicket-taker for KXIP and has led them very well. He’s been unorthodox with his captaincy and it has paid off more often than not.

Mohammed Shami has done quite well too. He has been KXIP’s premier fast bowler. Though he’s been a tad expensive, he has continued to be a reliable option for Ashwin. Ankit Rajpoot has played just a couple of games and has been impressive. On the other hand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been in and out of the side due to the composition of the side. He has picked up three wickets in as many games.

