IPL 2019: KKR and DC played out the 8th Super Over in IPL history

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 88 // 31 Mar 2019, 05:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in a thrilling match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals captain Iyer won the toss and decided to field. Delhi Captials reduced KKR to 61 for 5 before Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik partnership of 95 runs helped them to post a respectable total of 185 for 8.

Despite Shaw's brilliant 99, Delhi Capitals were able to only tie the game. Delhi Capitals though won the match by 3 runs in the one-over eliminator. This is the 8th Super Over in IPL history.

The first one took place in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Cape Town in 2009. Rajasthan Royals scored 18 runs in the one-over eliminator and restricted KKR to 15 runs.

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab played the 2nd IPL Super Over at Chennai in 2010. KXIP and CSK scored 136 runs each and Kings XI Punjab won the one-over eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in the third IPL Super Over at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2013. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the one-over eliminator.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils were involved in the 4th Super Over in 2013 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. The game was tied at 152 runs and RCB won the match in the one-over eliminator.

KKR and RR were involved in the 5th IPL Super Over in 2014 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals scored 152 for 5 and KKR also made 152 for 8. Rajasthan Royals won the match on boundary count.

Rajasthan Royals were involved in another tied match in 2015 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals posted 191 for 6 and Kings XI Punjab also scored 191 for 6. Kings XI Punjab won the one-over eliminator.

On April 2017, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians were involved in a Super Over at SCA Stadium, Rajkot. Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator after the game was tied at the end of 20 over

Advertisement