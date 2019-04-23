×
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Preview
23 Apr 2019, 19:44 IST

Steven Smith (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)
Steven Smith (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 25 April, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Kolkata. KKR have four wins from 10 games and are at the 6th position in the IPL points table, while RR are at the 7th position of the table with three wins from the same number of matches.

The Knight Riders are on a losing streak with five consecutive defeats in their last five games. The inability of their bowlers to take wickets has been troubling them big time lately.

The Royals on the other hand have their own set of problems. The absence of Jos Buttler has left a gaping hole in their batting lineup. And in the recent game against the Delhi Capitals their bowlers couldn’t even defend a mighty 191.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 20 times in the past. KKR have emerged victorious in 10 games, while the Royals have managed to win nine (one match was abandoned without a ball being bowled in 2015)

When these two met earlier in the season, KKR won the match by 8 wickets.

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Riyan Parag

Players on the bench: Ashton Turner, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Ish Sodhi

Player to watch out for – Steven Smith

The newly appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals will be their key player when they go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. In the recent games against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Smith anchored the innings with some intelligent play.

Probable XI – Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj

Players on the bench: Joe Denly, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Lockie Ferguson, Nikhil Naik, Prasidh Krishna, Shrikant Mundhe, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Matthew Kelly

Player to watch out for – Andre Russell

The mighty West Indian is in the form of his career this IPL. He has scored 392 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of over 200. If he gets going, KKR know that no score is out of reach for them.

