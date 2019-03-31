IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Twitter reacts to the first super-over of the VIVO IPL 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders came into this match high on confidence after winning the first two matches of the campaign. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings after winning the first match against Mumbai Indians.
DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field in front of the home crowd. KKR got off to the worst possible start as they lost early wickets. At one stage, the visitors were reduced to 5/61 when captain Dinesh Karthik was joined by Andre Russell at the crease.
The pair launched a merciless counterattack on the DC bowlers who seemed stunned by the attack. The DC bowlers seemed to be lacking ideas to stop the onslaught. Karthik got out after completing a well deserved fifty. The KKR captain's innings was overshadowed by the innings of Russell who continued his great form tonight.
The West Indian all-rounder scored an incredible 62 off just 28 balls. Cameos from Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav took KKR past 180, which was a good score on the pitch. DC needed a good start but they failed to get one as they lost in-form Shikhar Dhawan quite early.
Then DC captain Shreyas Iyer joined Prithvi Shaw at the crease before the two youngsters built a brilliant partnership. When Shreyas Iyer got out, DC was in the driver's seat but they could have still lost the plot. Prithvi Shaw didn't let it happen as the youngster took the onus on him to take his team across the line. The youngster fell short of the century as he got out for 99, which gave a chance to KKR. Kuldeep Yadav had to defend six in the last over, and he conceded only five runs.
This meant that a match went to the super-over for the first time this season. DC managed to score just 10 in the super over which made it seem easy for KKR considering their firepower. Kagiso Rabada conceded a boundary on the first ball but then he displayed some excellent death bowling to take DC across the line.
Let us see how the players and social media reacted to this.
Dinesh Karthik
I think it was a great game, both teams fought pretty well. It went to the Super over and they came out on top. I think Prasidh has been bowling consistently for us at the death, it was a straight forward decision to make. And I think he bowled really well. He has been bowling the tough overs, so we need to back him. It was a topsy-turvy kinda game.
Shreyas Iyer (Winning skipper)
Definitely a long day at the office. We didn't expect it to go that deep, expecting us to finish it with an over to spare; but credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over. You can't control Andre Russell when he gets going. Even his mistimes go for sixes and even the bowlers find it tough to plan against him when things just don't go to plan. All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. Hopefully, he can continue doing it for us. I am really happy that all of us are taking the responsibility; really happy with myself as well because I refused to let the pressure come onto me after a few dots. Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that.
Prithvi Shaw (Man of the Match)
I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the super over. I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky, Sourav, Praveen Amre and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early.
