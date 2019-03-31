IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Twitter reacts to the first super-over of the VIVO IPL 2019

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 172 // 31 Mar 2019, 00:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An innings to remember!

Kolkata Knight Riders came into this match high on confidence after winning the first two matches of the campaign. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings after winning the first match against Mumbai Indians.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field in front of the home crowd. KKR got off to the worst possible start as they lost early wickets. At one stage, the visitors were reduced to 5/61 when captain Dinesh Karthik was joined by Andre Russell at the crease.

The pair launched a merciless counterattack on the DC bowlers who seemed stunned by the attack. The DC bowlers seemed to be lacking ideas to stop the onslaught. Karthik got out after completing a well deserved fifty. The KKR captain's innings was overshadowed by the innings of Russell who continued his great form tonight.

The West Indian all-rounder scored an incredible 62 off just 28 balls. Cameos from Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav took KKR past 180, which was a good score on the pitch. DC needed a good start but they failed to get one as they lost in-form Shikhar Dhawan quite early.

Then DC captain Shreyas Iyer joined Prithvi Shaw at the crease before the two youngsters built a brilliant partnership. When Shreyas Iyer got out, DC was in the driver's seat but they could have still lost the plot. Prithvi Shaw didn't let it happen as the youngster took the onus on him to take his team across the line. The youngster fell short of the century as he got out for 99, which gave a chance to KKR. Kuldeep Yadav had to defend six in the last over, and he conceded only five runs.

This meant that a match went to the super-over for the first time this season. DC managed to score just 10 in the super over which made it seem easy for KKR considering their firepower. Kagiso Rabada conceded a boundary on the first ball but then he displayed some excellent death bowling to take DC across the line.

Let us see how the players and social media reacted to this.

Dinesh Karthik

I think it was a great game, both teams fought pretty well. It went to the Super over and they came out on top. I think Prasidh has been bowling consistently for us at the death, it was a straight forward decision to make. And I think he bowled really well. He has been bowling the tough overs, so we need to back him. It was a topsy-turvy kinda game.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer (Winning skipper)

Definitely a long day at the office. We didn't expect it to go that deep, expecting us to finish it with an over to spare; but credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over. You can't control Andre Russell when he gets going. Even his mistimes go for sixes and even the bowlers find it tough to plan against him when things just don't go to plan. All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. Hopefully, he can continue doing it for us. I am really happy that all of us are taking the responsibility; really happy with myself as well because I refused to let the pressure come onto me after a few dots. Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that.

Prithvi Shaw (Man of the Match)

I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the super over. I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky, Sourav, Praveen Amre and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early.

Bharath Seervi:

Out on 99 in IPL:



Virat Kohli

Prithvi Shaw



Suresh Raina 99*#DCvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 30, 2019

Akash Chopra:

Soft Signal for a catch taken 70 meters away. I mean HOW AND WHY??? #Iyer #DCvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 30, 2019

Gaurav Kalra:

if I am not mistaken the last metro out of kotla leaves at 1215, so Shaw being kind to a large section of the crowd by hastening the end #DCvKKR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 30, 2019

Ayaz Menon:

Unfortunate that he should miss a century, but gr8 show from Shaw! So many negative stories about him had been swirling around in recent weeks. This stunning knock should hopefully go a long way in correcting those perceptions — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019

Jatin Sapru:

There should be a satellite launch vehicle named after Andre Russell in the Caribbean. Kya maarta hai boss #DCvKKR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 30, 2019

CricBeat:

Andre Russell's Last 5 Innings In IPL



49*, 3, 49*, 48, 62



18 6s In Last 5 Innings!#DCvKKR — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 30, 2019

Michael Vaughan:

Looks to me like India have found the new @virendersehwag in @PrithviShaw ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 30, 2019

Deepu Narayanan:

Tied matches in IPL:



RR vs KKR, Cape Town, 2009

KXIP vs CSK, Chennai, 2010

SRH vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2013

RCB vs DD, Bengaluru, 2013

RR vs KKR, Abu Dhabi, 2014

KXIP vs RR, Ahmedabad, 2015

MI vs GL, Rajkot, 2017

DC vs KKR, Delhi, 2019 *#DCvKKR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 30, 2019

Mohandas Menon:

Prithvi Shaw at 19 years 141 days missed the opportunity of becoming the youngest to score an #IPL century.

Manish Pandey at 19y-253d during his unbeaten 114 for RCB agst DCh at Centurion way back in 2009 is still the youngest!#DCvKKR #IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 30, 2019

Harsha Bhogle:

Super Over! The Delhi Capitals had the game in their bag. Big call from Dinesh Karthik to bowl Kuldeep Yadav at the end. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 30, 2019

Shekhar Gupta:

Probably the best #IPL2019 match @DelhiCapitals versus @KKRiders ....and Prithvi Shaw is probably the most promising across-formats find since Kohli. Great to see his full recovery from that nasty injury.. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 30, 2019

Advertisement