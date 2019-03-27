×
IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: 3 reasons why KKR will win the match

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
531   //    27 Mar 2019, 12:23 IST

A lot has been discussed and said about Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. The cricket fraternity has been divided over the issue for two whole days now.

But the focus must shift to the cricket on the field - to the KKR vs KXIP match in particular.

KKR will come into this clash full of confidence considering they overpowered the mighty SRH bowling attack to start their campaign on a winning note. KXIP, on the other hand, had a pretty good game against RR with most of the batsmen chipping in and all their bowlers contributing as an unit.

Tonight's clash will primarily be a battle between KXIP's batting lineup and KKR's bowling. Considering their morale will be high and they will be playing on their home turf, KKR will start as favorites to win this match.

Here's looking at 3 reasons why KKR will win tonight's clash against KXIP:

1. Their captain Dinesh Karthik has yet to come to the party

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik

One of the key reasons for KKR's success last season was the astute leadership of Dinesh Karthik and his consistent finishing down the order. In a role that he has grabbed with both hands, DK comes in at tough situations and finishes the innings well.

This applies to both innings - he is capable of piling on the runs when KKR bat first, and he also has the mental strength and acumen to absorb pressure, gauge the match situation and go about a chase.

Karthik failed in the first match against SRH, but would certainly look to make his presence felt with the bat today. KKR would hope that DK can put on a show which would please the capacity crowd that's expected to throng the Eden Gardens tonight.

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
