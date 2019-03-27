IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Probable playing XI and key players

The sixth match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 27 at 8 PM IST, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR won their first match of the tournament against SRH by 6 wickets. They chased down the target of 181 in 19.4 overs with Andre Russell scoring 49 from just 19 balls.

KXIP meanwhile won their first match too, against RR, by 14 runs. Chris Gayle scored 79 runs from 47 balls for KXIP.

In IPL 2018, KKR finished at third position while KXIP finished seventh. Last year when these teams met each other, both teams managed to win one match each.

The KKR vs KXIP rivalry has seen the two teams meet each other in the IPL 23 times. KKR have won 15 of them and KXIP have managed to win only 8.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key players for the two teams and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Darshan Nalkande, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mandeep Singh.

Key players

Kolkata Knight Riders - Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game. in IPL 2018, he scored 491 runs from 16 matches.

But Lynn has continued with his bad form from the recent edition of BBL and he scored just 7 runs in his first match of IPL 2019. He would be hoping to get back to his form and make a big enough contribution in the top order.

Kings XI Punjab - Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle made his comeback to the Windies side in the recent ODI series against England. He made his return big, by winning the Man of the Series title and showing everyone just how destructive he can be when on song.

Gayle has continued with his form and hit a match winning knock of 79 runs from 47 balls in the first match, against RR. KXIP would expect more of similar fireworks from the veteran in the coming matches too.

Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

