IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Virat Kohli & ABD will be crucial for the RCB (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Eden Gardens in the 35th fixture of IPL 2019. The Knight Riders will look to get back to winning ways (and the safety of the top half of the IPL points table) after three consecutive defeats, while the visitors will be determined to register their second win of the season.

These two teams will battle it out for the second time this season, with KKR emerging victorious in the previous meeting courtesy Andre Russell’s unbelievable knock.

KKR started their campaign on a high, but haven't been able to maintain their intensity. Dinesh Karthik has not been up to the mark in this campaign, either with the bat or with his on-field captaincy. Their bowlers need to step up too, and take the responsibility of bowling in the right areas against the batting powerhouse of RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB are going through the worst IPL season in their franchise history. Having lost seven fixtures out of their eight league games so far, Kohli and Co are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points to their name.

Their bowling woes have continued this season as well; the fast bowlers in particular have been poor in the slog overs. Mooen Ali has been the only positive addition in the RCB lineup with his all-round abilities.

The visitors would be hoping to land a counterpunch when they square off against KKR, but considering their squad weaknesses it won't be easy.

Match details

Date: Friday, April 19, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 72

Matches won batting first: 28

Matches won bowling first: 44

Average 1st Inns score: 157

Average 2nd Inns score: 144

Highest total recorded: 218/4 (20 Ov) by KKR vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded: 49/10 (9.4 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased: 204/2 (18.2 Ov) by KXIP vs KKR

Lowest score defended: 114/4 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-head

Total: 24

KKR: 15

RCB: 09

Team news

Kolkata Knight Riders

The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same playing XI. Harry Gurney will keep his spot in the starting lineup in place of Lockie Ferguson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Dale Steyn is set to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remaining tournament.

- Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj might be left out after failing to impress in the recent matches.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis

Key players

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Chris Lynn

- Sunil Narine

- Andre Russell

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Virat Kohli

- AB de Villiers

- Mooen Ali

Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav / Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj