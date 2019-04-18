IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: How the teams could line up

AB de Villiers (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

On 19 April, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at the Eden Gardens. The Knight Riders have four wins from 8 games and are at the 6th position in the IPL points table, while the Royal Challengers are at the bottom of the table with just one win from 8 games.

Even though the chances of RCB qualifying for the playoffs are negligible, they would want to perform their best and show their fans that they still have the fire inside them. KKR, meanwhile, are also having a rough phase after three successive losses on the trot. The over-dependence on Andre Russell is their major weakness, which has started being exploited by their opponents.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 24 times in the past. KKR have emerged victorious in 15 games, while RCB have managed to win just nine times.

The last time RCB defeated KKR was in 2016.

Probable XI – Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

Players on the bench: Joe Denly, Carlos Brathwaite, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

Player to watch out for – Andre Russell

The mighty West Indian is in the form of his career this IPL. He has scored 312 runs from 8 games at a strike rate of over 200. If he gets going, KKR know that no score is out of reach for them.

Probable XI – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Players on the bench: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klassen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Player to watch out for – AB de Villiers

With 307 runs from 7 games, the legendary South African batsman is having another great year in the IPL. RCB will expect the big man to perform against KKR in the hope that they can register their second win of the tournament.