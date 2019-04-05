KKR vs RCB: One player who can win the match for each team

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5. RCB have lost four matches on the trot and their chances look slim once again as the visitors have an excellent record against them - 14 wins from 23 matches played. RCB fans would hope that their captain, Virat Kohli, would have found a solution to their batting woes.

Both teams also have stars who can win matches on their own. Let's have a look at the two who can be the difference this match.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell

The KKR all rounder has not spared any team this year

The big Jamaican has been destructive this season. His last three scores read 68, 48 and 49* and the strike rates are close to 250. He has bailed his team out of trouble on three occasions as death bowlers have looked clueless going up against him.

To add to his value, he has picked up at least one wicket in all three matches and the wickets have been important ones including the likes of Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, Chris Gayle and former David Warner.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be eyeing a comeback

There is nothing as dangerous as a hurt tiger and there is no tiger as hurt as this one. With four losses on the trot and nothing to lose, Virat Kohli will want a score that will get them their first win of the season and lift them from the bottom of the table.

He has had a dismal IPL so far but this champion doesn't stay out of form for too long and it is about time that he delivers. He has a good record against Kolkata, scoring an unbeaten 68 last time the two teams faced off. He will be looking to get some runs and put on a big show at home to prove that his team is still not out of the game.

With both teams having big names and star performers, it should be a cracker of a contest.

