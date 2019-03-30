×
IPL 2019: KL Rahul takes Kings XI Punjab to a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
63   //    30 Mar 2019, 20:24 IST

KXIP vs Mumbai Indians, Photo Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI
KXIP vs Mumbai Indians, Photo Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI

Kings XI Punjab registered their second win of IPL 2019 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on Saturday.

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin won the toss and decided to field first. Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock provided a flying start adding 51 runs in 5.2 overs. Viljoen got the breakthrough as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 32.

After the power play overs, Quinton de Kock looked in aggressive touch and added 58 runs with Yuvraj Singh for the third wicket. Yuvraj Singh scored just 18 off 22 balls. Kings XI Punjab picked wickets at regular intervals.

Quinton de Kock reached his fifty off 35 balls. Shami dismissed de Kock for 60. Hardik Pandya played a cameo once again and helped Mumbai to 176 for 7 in 20 overs. For Kings XI Punjab, M Ashwin was the pick of bowlers with 2 wickets.

Chasing the target of 177 runs to win, Chris Gayle looked in aggressive touch smashing the Mumbai Indians' bowlers. Krunal Pandya got the breakthrough as he dismissed Chris Gayle for a quick fire 40 off 24 balls.

After Gayle's dismissal, KL Rahul showed calmness while Mayank Agarwal showed his class with some great shots. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 64 runs for the 2nd wicket. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 43 off 24 balls.

KL Rahul reached his fifty off 45 balls and remained not out on 71 off 57 balls. Kings XI Punjab won the match by eight wickets and eight balls to spare. KL Rahul and David Miller added 60 unbeaten runs for the third wicket.

Brief scores: Kings XI Punjab 177 for 2 in 18.4 overs (KL Rahul 71*, Mayank Agarwal 43, Gayle 40, Krunal Pandya 2/43) beat Mumbai Indians 176 for 7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 60, Rohit Sharma 32, Hardik Pandya 31, M Ashwin 2/25, Viljoen 2/40) by 8 wickets.

