IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of the tournament

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 434 // 20 Mar 2019, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

South African seamer Anrich Nortje is the latest to be ruled out for KKR

What's the story?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday faced another blow as South African pacer, Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League owing to a shoulder injury.

The tall lad made this announcement on his official Twitter handle earlier today, adding to the injured players' list for the franchise.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise lost two of its local fast-bowlers, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi as both of them were ruled out with severe injuries. They announced their replacements- Sandeep Warrier and spinner KC Cariappa but were dealt with another blow shortly afterwards. With Anrich's injury, the problems have doubled for the Dinesh Karthik-led side ahead of the upcoming season.

The Protea pacer was bought at INR 20 lakhs by KKR in the auctions in December to improve their pace battery in the IPL 2019.

The heart of the matter

The right-arm quickie made his debut for South Africa recently against Sri Lanka. He appeared in four matches, picking 8 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.7. The 25-year-old was now set to play for Men in Purple in the Indian Premier League, however, a severe shoulder injury has ruled him out of the whole tournament.

"Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I've had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!! #KKRHaiTaiyaar" Anrich Tweeted earlier today.

Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I've had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!! #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) March 20, 2019

What's next?

With a total of 3 pacers ruled out by injury, Kolkata Knight Riders would have to find a quick substitute for Anrich, which won't be easy at all. The franchise starts its IPL 2019 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 24 at Eden Gardens.

Advertisement