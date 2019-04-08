×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
235   //    08 Apr 2019, 19:58 IST


Dinesh Karthik will want to get the better of MS Dhoni's tactics. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Dinesh Karthik will want to get the better of MS Dhoni's tactics. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Tamil Nadu to face the Chennai Super Kings, who are unbeaten at home this season. Both sides will come off convincing wins over the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab respectively. KKR and CSK currently occupy the top two spots in the IPL points table respectively, and this match will be a crucial one with respect to the standings of the league.

Both sides are in good form with the bat and the ball, with CSK even proving that they can win matches even without few of their key players. Scott Kuggeleijn is a good death bowling option and a tailor-made replacement for DJ Bravo.

KKR's top order looks even more dangerous due to the form of their openers and CSK need to get them out early. Also, their spinners were excellent and choked the RR batsmen and forced them to a low score and they will look to thrive on a spin-friendly pitch in Chennai.

KKR have had success against CSK before and on that note, let's take a look at the Kolkata outfit's probable playing XI for tomorrow's game.

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will continue at the top for KKR. The duo registered their first 50-run stand this season and both of them look to be in their destructive best against RR. Narine especially can start hitting the CSK bowlers right from the start and he has no worries about sticking around or reading the pitch conditions.

Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana will be the other top order batsmen for KKR and both of them have played really well this season. The pitch will suit both of them as they are great players of spin and will look to take on the CSK spinners. They can form a great partnership as Rana can deal with Ravindra Jadeja, while Uthappa tackles Imran Tahir.

Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik will be the main middle order batsmen for the side. Both the players haven't had too many opportunities to bat and have not faced many balls out in the middle. They will have to play a major role on a slow Chennai track and take the team to a respectable total or chase one down. Karthik has been great as a captain and will have to duel MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance.

Andre Russell will be the X-Factor for KKR and will surely be sent in to bat at some point of the match. He has been tremendous during chases as well as when his side have been batting first, and it has been very hard to bowl to him. He can be asked to bowl a couple of overs himself, besides tearing apart the CSK bowlers.

Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav have been KKR's spin bowling mainstay for some time now and they are expected to play this game as well. Both of them will look to turn the ball and pressurize the CSK batsmen on a pitch that is made for spinners. Chawla can bowl with the new ball as a tactic to repel the dangerous Shane Watson.

Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney will be KKR's main pace bowlers for this match. The duo are expected to bowl a lot of change-ups and slower deliveries on this pitch which doesn't offer much assistance to the fast bowlers. However, both these bowlers are very crafty players and have well disguised slower balls which will be difficult to hit. They will look to prey on the pressure created by the spinners.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Andre Russell T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads CSK vs KKR
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
IPL 2019, Match 23, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 23, CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Injury updates, Pitch report, Weather forecast & Head to Head Records - April 9th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match Predictions for Week 3
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
5 famous overseas players who did not shine at Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL: Top 4 instances when a fielder won a match for his team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Kolkata Knight Riders lift their third title?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22
SRH 92/3 (15.0 ov)
KXIP
LIVE
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us