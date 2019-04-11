IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XI against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders ( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

IPL 2019 has reached the stage where reverse fixtures have started taking place. In the first battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, the latter squandered a good position to take the game to the super over.

And then Kagiso Rabada showed us why he's rated so highly in world cricket with the precision at which he delivered the yorkers in such a high pressure situation. The dismissal of Andre Russell will remain the highlights of this season's IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders found it really hard in tough conditions at the Chepauk in the last match, where only Russell brought some calm and composure on his way to a crucial 50. They will be happy to return to the familiar confines of the Eden Gardens.

Delhi Capitals are coming off a win against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. It promises to be a good contest with two strong, talented sides facing off against each other. Here's looking at how Kolkata Knight Riders will lineup for their match against DC:

Chris Lynn seemed to find some much required form with a calm, yet fierce knock against RR. But another low score on a tough pitch against the quality bowling lineup of CSK didn't help his cause.

He would be thrilled to be back in conditions that would suit him at the Eden Gardens. He obviously would be wary of the threat Rabada has. If he can give himself some time to get in, we can expect fireworks tomorrow night.

Sunil Narine can derail opponents' plans rather quickly if he gets going. He has had a fairly quiet IPL 2019 with the bat, but just the surprise element in having someone like him at the top of the order would spice things up. He has an amazing strike rate of 266.7 against spinners this IPL, so if DC bring in spinners in the power play, expect him to let loose.

Robin Uthappa has been been rock solid at the critical No. 3 position for the Knights. He has invariably had to come in after the early dismissal of either Lynn or Narine. That has hampered his game to an extent, but as a senior player he has taken the responsibility of steadying the innings rather well.

He has had a pretty successful campaign thus far with 183 runs coming in six games with a very impressive average of 45.75. What KKR would want is for Robbie to express himself and bat deep, as he has the technique and shots to bat for long periods of time.

Nitish Rana has been a revelation at the crucial No. 4 position for KKR. He has attacked oppositions from the word go. He has been the perfect foil for attacking batsmen like DK and Russell to play around.

He had a failure against CSK and would want to correct that when he goes up against DC. Rana is striking it at 155.8 so far in IPL 2019, so expect more of the same sort of batting.

Dinesh Karthik has been very impressive with both the bat and gloves. The complete package he brings in to the table is what will please all the KKR fans. He has made the right fielding and bowling decisions and has had a pretty good start so far.

His bat hasn't done that much of talking so far, but his resurrection act against SRH in the company of Russell would definitely keep the loyal fans of KKR hopeful of an encore in the repeat fixture against DC tomorrow.

Shubman Gill has struggled to get going so far this season. A player with enormous talent and potential would certainly look to get back to some form against DC. He should probably be sent to open the innings with Lynn to allow him to get in more batting time.

KKR mustn't be completely dependent on Russell or Rana to pull them out of a sticky situation. They would need the other batsmen to chip in more frequently.

Andre Russell has been the player of the tournament so far. The ease at which he is clearing the boundaries is a treat to watch. He bought a different dimension to his game against CSK where he patiently played out some balls before attacking their spinners.

A cause for concern could be Dre Russ's wrist. He was seen clutching his wrist constantly in his gritty inning against CSK. Everyone would hope that he is completely fit and raring to go against DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack comprises Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, and Prasidh Krishna. The most impressive has been Krishna. His ability to deliver under pressure has been the biggest positive so far for KKR.

With Narine accompanying the other spinners, KKR would want to strangle DC on a pitch that would suit them. Even a bowler like Harry Gurney with all the tricks in his armour will find Eden Gardens far more conducive than the Chepauk.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney.

