Kolkata Knight Riders eye consecutive home game victory against Kings XI Punjab

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
27 Mar 2019, 16:23 IST

Shubman Gill & Andre Russell after their victory in the previous game
Shubman Gill & Andre Russell after their victory in the previous game

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play their second consecutive home game against Kings XI Punjab at the home of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens tonight. The hosts will try to maintain their winning run in front of their home crowd while the Punjab franchise will hope to breach the Kolkata fortress. Both the teams will battle it out in the 6th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019 to maintain their positive record.

Kolkata Knight Riders won a close encounter in their previous match courtesy Andre Russell’s heroics. The big Jamaican scored quickfire 49 runs in just 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to take KKR over the line. Kolkata Knight Riders have to bowl well if they want to restrict the explosive batting lineup of the visitors. With match winners like Chris Lynn, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in their ranks, the hosts would be eyeing to emerge victorious in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab made a sensational comeback in their last match against Rajasthan Royals to win the game by 14 runs. Chris Gayle led the attack with his bat and scored 79 (47) to post 184 runs on the board in first innings. In reply, Rajasthan Royals could only manage to score 170 runs in their 20 overs. Ashwin & Co bowled really well under pressure to register their first victory of this IPL campaign. Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to tame the Knight Riders in their backyard heading into another intriguing contest tonight


GAME DETAILS

 

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

Ground Stats IPL 

Total Matches: 71

Matches won batting first: 27

Matches won bowling first: 44

Average 1st Inns scores: 157

Average 2nd Inns scores: 143

Highest total recorded: 210/6 (20 Ov) by MI vs KKR

Lowest total recorded: 49/10 (9.4 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased: 204/2 (18.2 Ov) by KXIP vs KKR

Lowest score defended: 114/4 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR


TEAM NEWS:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

  • No changes are expected.

Kings XI Punjab:

  • They are likely to play an unchanged playing11.

 

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Kings XI Punjab:

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar


KEY PLAYERS


Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Chris Lynn
  • Sunil Narine
  • Andre Russell

Kings XI Punjab

  • Chris Gayle
  • KL Rahul
  • Ravichandran Ashwin

Probable Playing XI


Kolkata Knight Riders:

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna


Kings XI Punjab:

Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot

