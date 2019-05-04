IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 69 // 04 May 2019, 11:39 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (image courtesy:iplt20.com)

On 5th May, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Mohali. CSK are currently atop the IPL points table with nine wins from 13 games, while KXIP are in seventh position with just five wins from 13 outings.

With the defeat in the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings XI Punjab are already out of the tournament. Since CSK have already booked the playoff spot, the match effectively becomes a dead rubber.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have played each other 21 times in the past. CSK have emerged victorious in 13 games, while KXIP have managed to win eight times.

When these two met earlier in the season, CSK won the match by 22 runs in Chennai.

Probable XI – Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C,WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Rest of the Squad: Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Player to watch out for – MS Dhoni

Dhoni has scored 358 runs from 11 games at an astonishing average of 119. CSK will be expecting their skipper to continue his excellent form against the lethal bowling unit of KXIP.

Probable XI – Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye.

Rest of the Squad: Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Moises Henriques, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Hardus Viljoen

Player to watch out for – KL Rahul

With 522 runs from 13 games, KL Rahul is second in the race for the Orange Cap. Kings XI Punjab will expect him to perform well against CSK.