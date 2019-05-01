IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 01 May 2019, 10:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nitish Rana (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

On 3rd May, the Kings XI Punjab will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Mohali. Both teams have 5 wins from 12 games, but a better NRR means KKR are sixth in the IPL points table, while KXIP are seventh.

The Kings XI will head into the game on the back of three losses on the trot against the Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas the Knight Riders broke their losing streak after a thumping win against the strong Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have come across each other 24 times in the past. KKR have emerged victorious in 16 games, while Kings XI have managed to win only eight times.

KKR won by 28 runs when these two met earlier in the season in Kolkata.

Probable XI – Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

Players on the bench: Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Moises Henriques, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Andrew Tye

Player to watch out for – KL Rahul

With 520 runs from 12 games, KL Rahul is having a great IPL. The Kings XI Punjab will expect him to perform well against KKR in order to keep their slim hopes of getting into the playoffs alive.

Probable XI – Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Harry Gurney, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier

Players on the bench: Robin Uthappa, Lockie Ferguson, Nikhil Naik, Kuldeep Yadav, KC Cariappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shrikant Mundhe, Kuldeep Yadav, Yarra Prithviraj, Matthew Kelly

Player to watch out for – Andre Russell

The mighty West Indian has been the only consistent batsman for the KKR in this season. He has scored 486 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of over 200. If he gets going, KKR know that no score is out of reach for them.