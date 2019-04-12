×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
174   //    12 Apr 2019, 20:20 IST

Kohli & Co are still searching for their first victory of this campaign
Kohli & Co are still searching for their first victory of this campaign

We are into the fourth week of the 2019 Indian Premier League, and the Kings XI Punjab are set to host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th fixture of this season's IPL on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab will look to bring their campaign back on track with a win, while the visitors are still searching for their first victory of this season. An intriguing contest is on the cards when these two giants will battle it out at Mohali tomorrow.

Kings XI Punjab are having a topsy-turvy tournament so far as they have won four games and lost three. They are currently fourth in the table with eight points. In their last game, KXIP lost a thrilling contest against the Mumbai Indians, with Kieron Pollard’s heroics turning out to be the decisive factor. The hosts would be eyeing to return to winning ways when they host the bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB are having a season to forget, having lost all their six games, and captain Virat Kohli must be disappointed both with his performance and his team’s poor run in the tournament. Despite having match-winners like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis in their ranks, RCB lack depth in their team, be it in batting or bowling or even in the fielding department. However, the visitors would be hoping to land a counterpunch heading into another must-win fixture.

 

GAME DETAILS

 Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Advertisement

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

 

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total matches- 51

Matches won batting first- 23

Matches won bowling first- 28

Average 1st Inns scores-165

Average 2nd Inns scores- 154

Highest total recorded- 240/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 67/10 (17.1 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Highest score chased- 194/6 (20 Ov) by KXIP vs DCG

Lowest score defended- 106/6 (10 Ov) by KXIP vs RCB

 

Head-to-Head

Total – 22

KXIP – 12

RCB- 10 

 

TEAM NEWS

 Kings XI Punjab

  • Ravichandran Ashwin can bring in another bowler to strengthen their bowling attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Dale Steyn has joined the RCB squad in place of an injured Nathan Coulter-Nile.
  • Umesh Yadav might be brought back in the playing XI to replace Mohammed Siraj.

 

SQUADS

 Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul(WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel (WK), Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

 

KEY PLAYERS

 Kings XI Punjab

  • Lokesh Rahul
  • Chris Gayle
  • Sam Curran

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Virat Kohli
  • AB de Villiers
  • Yuzi Chahal

 

Probable Playing XI

 Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Karun Nair / Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Tim Southee, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj / Umesh Yadav

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Teams & Squads RCB vs KXIP RCB vs KXIP Head to Head
Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Work Hard. Play Harder!
IPL 2019: Match 28; KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB: Match preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 18, CSK vs KXIP: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 24; MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best candidate to captain Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 22, KXIP vs SRH: Match preview, key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26
KKR 93/3 (13.0 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us