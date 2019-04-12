IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Kohli & Co are still searching for their first victory of this campaign

We are into the fourth week of the 2019 Indian Premier League, and the Kings XI Punjab are set to host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th fixture of this season's IPL on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab will look to bring their campaign back on track with a win, while the visitors are still searching for their first victory of this season. An intriguing contest is on the cards when these two giants will battle it out at Mohali tomorrow.

Kings XI Punjab are having a topsy-turvy tournament so far as they have won four games and lost three. They are currently fourth in the table with eight points. In their last game, KXIP lost a thrilling contest against the Mumbai Indians, with Kieron Pollard’s heroics turning out to be the decisive factor. The hosts would be eyeing to return to winning ways when they host the bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB are having a season to forget, having lost all their six games, and captain Virat Kohli must be disappointed both with his performance and his team’s poor run in the tournament. Despite having match-winners like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis in their ranks, RCB lack depth in their team, be it in batting or bowling or even in the fielding department. However, the visitors would be hoping to land a counterpunch heading into another must-win fixture.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Advertisement

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total matches- 51

Matches won batting first- 23

Matches won bowling first- 28

Average 1st Inns scores-165

Average 2nd Inns scores- 154

Highest total recorded- 240/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 67/10 (17.1 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Highest score chased- 194/6 (20 Ov) by KXIP vs DCG

Lowest score defended- 106/6 (10 Ov) by KXIP vs RCB

Head-to-Head

Total – 22

KXIP – 12

RCB- 10

TEAM NEWS

Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin can bring in another bowler to strengthen their bowling attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dale Steyn has joined the RCB squad in place of an injured Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Umesh Yadav might be brought back in the playing XI to replace Mohammed Siraj.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul(WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel (WK), Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

KEY PLAYERS

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul

Chris Gayle

Sam Curran

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers

Yuzi Chahal

Probable Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Karun Nair / Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Tim Southee, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj / Umesh Yadav

Advertisement