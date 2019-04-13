IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: The Worst captaincy move of the game

Brilliant innings from the captain (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

RCB came into this match needing to win all their remaining matches in order to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2019. They were up against a Kings XI Punjab team which has punched above their weight in the tournament. The hosts had won four out of their seven matches coming into this game.

Earlier in the evening, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. KXIP got off to a fantastic start as they didn't lose a single wicket in the powerplay. RCB leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought RCB back into the match by picking up the wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Aggarwal in consecutive overs.

KXIP lost the momentum after these twin strikes as none of the batsmen were able to provide steady support to Chris Gayle. The West Indian superstar was brilliant as he kept losing partners on the other end. This is where KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin missed a trick.

After the dismissal of Sarfaraz Khan in the 14th over, KXIP needed someone who could take the game forward. They should have sent Nicholas Pooran ahead of Sam Curran and Mandeep Singh. The left-handed batsman has hit 120 sixes and 117 fours in his T20 career. Mandeep Singh scored at a strike rate of just over 100, which meant KXIP couldn't reach 180 despite Gayle scoring an unbeaten 99.

A target of 174 was below par on a pitch like this but RCB's batting line up was also short on confidence. They needed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to fire in order to chase this target. Parthiv Patel got out after playing a nice little cameo at the top which brought Virat Kohli and ABD together at the crease.

The pair managed to build a partnership of 85 runs for the second wicket, which put RCB on the cusp of victory. ABD and Marcus Stoinis ensured that RCB wins for the first time this season.

