×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 32, KXIP vs RR: Preview, key players and predicted playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
42   //    16 Apr 2019, 01:47 IST

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

With an aim to get back on the winning track, the Kings XI Punjab will now host the Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd fixture of IPL 2019 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, April 16.

Head-to-head overall stats: The visitors hold the edge in the KXIP vs RR head-to-head record, having won 10 of the 18 games played. KXIP have won the remaining eight.

Head-to-head in PCA Stadium: The PCA has hosted these two teams together in six games, with each of them winning thrice.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: The March 25 Mankading incident was what dominated the conversation the last time these two teams met. The Kings will have a psychological advantage, having registered a 14-run win in that clash.

The Kings XI Punjab perspective

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Punjab players seem to have lost their way a bit after a rousing start. They would be desperate to avoid the 2018 scenario and try to get things back on the track as soon as they can.

Key batsmen - KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran

Chris Gayle led the attack with his 64-ball 99 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he is expected to continue holding the fort against the Royals. Lokesh Rahul meanwhile has a chance to overtake David Warner and become the season's leading run-getter.

Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Sam Curran can also inflict plenty of damage on their day, and the skipper will want them to prove their worth against the Royals.

Advertisement

Key bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mohammed Shami and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin have been KXIP's most consistent strikers so far, scalping 10 and nine wickets respectively. They might also consider picking Mujeeb ur Rahman for this clash, as Rajasthan Royals don't have a lot of batsmen who are comfortable against spin.

Expected playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Lokesh Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran.

The Rajasthan Royals perspective

Rajasthan Royals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Royals registered just their second win of the season against the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. They will take the field with an aim to avenge their controversial defeat against the Kings XI earlier in the season.

Key batsmen - Jos Butter, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson

The Royals' leading run-scorer Jos Buttler was at his best against the Mumbai Indians, slamming a magnificent 89 to lay the foundation for the Royals win. He will be expected to continue his form against the Kings XI.

Steven Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson are the other important batters in the line-up. They have played their part in bits and pieces during the earlier games, but they will have to give their best and perform as a unit to have any chance against the Punjab outfit.

Key bowlers - Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Ben Stokes

Jofra Archer played a key role in the last game by claiming a three-wicket haul, and he will be expected to attain a few scalps during the powerplays.

Shreyas Gopal is their best striker with the ball and has picked eight wickets; the team will back him to increase his tally in the next game.

Ben Stokes missed the last clash due to a hip injury, but is expected to make his return against KXIP. He along with Jaydev Unadkat are likely to be Rahane's key men in the death overs.

Expected playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (W), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler KL Rahul KXIP vs RR
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019, Match 32, KXIP vs RR: Match Preview and Stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 32, KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Head to Head Records, Injury updates, Pitch report & Weather forecast - April 16th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: RR vs KXIP
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 25th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What is Mankad-ing, and how did it affect the RR vs KXIP match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP- Three reasons why KXIP won the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 4, RR vs KXIP: All the numbers and predictions that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Today
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us