IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR - Twitter takes a dig at Rajasthan Royals as they sink further in this season

Kings XI Punjab needed a win against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground to be back in the top 4. After a good start to the season, they had lost momentum by losing two matches in a row. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals was coming into the match high on confidence after beating Mumbai Indians in the last match. They needed another win tonight to stay on heels of teams in the top 4.

Earlier in the evening, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first. Chris Gayle ensured that KXIP got off to a flying start while KL Rahul took his time on the other end. When Gayle got out, Mayank Aggarwal played a brisk cameo with Rahul playing the role of anchor.

Rahul opened his shoulders when David Miller joined him at the crease. The pair put KXIP in a great position as they looked set to put a score of more than 190 on the board. Then there was a mini-collapse as KXIP lost four wickets for just 12 runs. A brilliant cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that the hosts posted a target of 183 on the board.

RR got off to a flying start via Jos Buttler but he couldn't continue the good work. After his dismissal, none of the RR batsmen was able to come with the big hits. While Rahul Tripathi played a good innings, his low strike rate increased the pressure on other batsmen.

The batsmen tried to play big shots but they were not able to clear boundaries. Stuart Binny played a decent cameo to give some hope to RR but he got no support from his captain who was struggling on the other end. Eventually, KXIP won the match by 12 runs.

This win means that KXIP is back in the top 4 and have put their campaign back on track.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Royals' yet another loss in this season.

I am afraid #RR have only re-emphasised the importance of Buttler... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019

Keeping Rahane on strike in the final overs isn’t a bad tactic. On a big ground like Mohali. Doesn’t have the power game to clear the fence. Best suited as an opener. #KXIPvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019

Rahane simply isn’t a T20 player. He can’t open, he can’t bat in the middle-order, he can’t finish. He is a wonderful fielder and a very nice guy, but not a T20 player #KXIPvRR — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 16, 2019

26 off 21 after coming in when 86 runs was required off 50 balls. Unacceptable...!!!

Today's loss is entirely upon Rahane the captain and Rahane the batsman.

Yet another match losing innings by him.#KXIPvRR #RR pic.twitter.com/7j2Gux7F4L — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 16, 2019

It’s been a season of sensational late order collapses. Rajasthan have been hit by the malaise a few times... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 16, 2019

so smith makes australia world cup squad but ashton turner doesn't and a day later turner makes rajasthan XI but smith doesn't! #KXIPvRR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 16, 2019

The combined age of Kings XI Punjab's opening bowlers Arshdeep and Mujeeb is 38 years 89 days, making it the youngest opening bowling pair in #IPL2019.#KXIPvRR — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 16, 2019

A day after World Cup squad is announced, Rahane stops opening. Somethings are just clear to the 👀 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 16, 2019

Maybe because @ashwinravi99 is playing this IPL without any burden of having to prove himself, he’s actually enjoying himself. While he picked wickets at the most decisive time, I feel how two consecutive sixes off the last 2 balls gave Punjab the momentum #KXIPvsRR — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 16, 2019

Lifetime achievement 🔥

All hail the king STUART BINNY 👑 #KXIPvRR pic.twitter.com/DTbHxBPPW9 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 16, 2019

