IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR - Twitter takes a dig at Rajasthan Royals as they sink further in this season
Kings XI Punjab needed a win against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground to be back in the top 4. After a good start to the season, they had lost momentum by losing two matches in a row. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals was coming into the match high on confidence after beating Mumbai Indians in the last match. They needed another win tonight to stay on heels of teams in the top 4.
Earlier in the evening, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first. Chris Gayle ensured that KXIP got off to a flying start while KL Rahul took his time on the other end. When Gayle got out, Mayank Aggarwal played a brisk cameo with Rahul playing the role of anchor.
Rahul opened his shoulders when David Miller joined him at the crease. The pair put KXIP in a great position as they looked set to put a score of more than 190 on the board. Then there was a mini-collapse as KXIP lost four wickets for just 12 runs. A brilliant cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that the hosts posted a target of 183 on the board.
RR got off to a flying start via Jos Buttler but he couldn't continue the good work. After his dismissal, none of the RR batsmen was able to come with the big hits. While Rahul Tripathi played a good innings, his low strike rate increased the pressure on other batsmen.
The batsmen tried to play big shots but they were not able to clear boundaries. Stuart Binny played a decent cameo to give some hope to RR but he got no support from his captain who was struggling on the other end. Eventually, KXIP won the match by 12 runs.
This win means that KXIP is back in the top 4 and have put their campaign back on track.
