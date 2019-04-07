IPL 2019, Match 21, KXIP vs SRH: Head to head stats and probable playing XI

The KXIP team members (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 22nd match of IPL 2019 will be played on 8 April at 8 PM IST, between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

So far in this season, both teams have won three matches and lost two. But in the IPL points table SRH are at second place and KXIP are fifth, due to the former's vastly superior net run rate.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head stats

The KXIP vs SRH rivalry has seen 12 matches being played in the tournament's history so far. SRH have won 9 of those games while KXIP have managed to win the remaining 3.

Overall too SRH are a far more successful side, having won the IPL title once and finishing runners-up on another occasion. KXIP on the other hand have not managed to win the IPL trophy even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, both managed to win one match each. In 2018, SRH were the runners-up while KXIP finished at the 7th position in the table.

Probable XI

Kings XI Punjab

If KXIP decide to go with an extra spinning option, Mujeeb Ur Rahman could come in place of Andrew Tye. There are no other changes expected.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Advertisement

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye / Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammed Nabi

Mohammed Nabi has continued to impress with his skills, and so Kane Williamson will likely continue to sit out for this match too. Another possible change could be bringing in Abhishek Sharma in place of Deepak Hooda or Yusuf Pathan, but it remains to be seen whether SRH would want to disrupt their winning combination after just one loss.

Probable XI: David Warner, Johny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda / Abhishek Sharma, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sarfaraz Khan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardus Viljoen, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mandeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Jonny Bairstow, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Advertisement