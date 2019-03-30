×
IPL 2019, Match 10, DC vs KKR: One key all-rounder from each team

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
80   //    30 Mar 2019, 17:16 IST

The 10th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on March 30 at 8 PM IST.

Both teams have played two matches in the tournament till now. DC are currently placed at the 3rd position on the table with one match won and one lost, while KKR are at 2nd position after winning both the matches they have played.

Among the players, Rishabh Pant with 103 runs is currently leading the run scorers list for DC in this season while Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma are the picks among the bowlers with 3 wickets each. On the other hand, Nitish Rana leads the batting charts for KKR with 131 runs and Andre Russell is their top wicket-taker with 4 wickets.

The DC vs KKR rivalry has seen a total of 22 IPL matches played between them. KKR have won 13 of and DC won 8, while one match ended in no result.

Overall, KKR have won the IPL title 2 times while DC have never won it.

Both sides have a bunch of quality all-rounders who could change the game in favour of their team at any time. On that note, let’s have a look at one all-rounder from each team who could make a big impact in today's match.

Delhi Capitals - Keemo Paul

Keemo Paul
Keemo Paul

Keemo Paul made his international debut in 2018. The 21-year-old all-rounder was part of the World Cup winning Windies U-19 team in 2016, and has been earmarked for great things since a long time.

Playing his first IPL, Paul has done reasonably well with the ball even though he has picked only one wicket from two matches. But he has been a disappointment with the bat, getting out for single digit scores in both the games.

Batting at No: 6, the young player would be expected to put in much bigger contributions going forward. And he certainly has the ability to do so.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Andre Russell

Andre Russel
Andre Russel

Andre Russell is one of the most reliable players in the KKR team. He has won the Man of the Match in both of KKR's matches so far this season.

In the first match, Russell scored 49 runs from 19 balls against SRH, who have one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL. In the second match against KXIP, he hit 48 from 17 balls. He also managed to pick 2 wickets in each of the matches.

These two performances have set the expectations very high from Russell. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to maintain the momentum in the remaining matches.

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
