×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals will win the match

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
54   //    01 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST

Delhi Capitals( Picture Courtesy: BCCI / IPLT20.com)
Delhi Capitals( Picture Courtesy: BCCI / IPLT20.com)

KXIP would want to continue their good run at home when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the northern derby tonight in IPL 2019. KXIP are fresh from a comfortable win against Mumbai Indians whereas DC come off a thrilling win the Super Over against KKR.

What has helped both teams has been the fact that they have not been too dependent on one player to bail them out. If it was the opener KL Rahul and Chris Gayle followed by Mayank Agarwal who ensured KXIP went past a strong MI bowling attack. For DC Prithvi Shaw and Kagiso Rabada came to the party.

Ahead of the northern derby tonight, with both sides coming off wins, it would be interesting to see what the team combinations would be for both sides. Knowing that Mohali would offer something for the fast bowlers, will DC bring in Trent Boult for Sandeep Lamichanne?

And will KXIP tweak a winning combination? Will Varun Chakravarthy get a nod ahead of Murugan Ashwin? Also, will Mujeeb Ur Rehman play especially after seeing how effective his teammates Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi have been in this IPL?

Keeping in mind, DC are coming into this clash after a high-pressure win in the super-over, here are 3 reasons that could help DC win this match against KXIP:

Prithvi Shaw looks in scintillating touch


Prithvi Shaw (Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Prithvi Shaw (Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

A lot has been spoken about this youngster from Mumbai who made his Test debut against the Windies recently. A solid player, Prithvi Shaw has got all the shots in the book. He has proven his technique and mettle in this IPL as well.

He looked set in the first couple of games but he threw the start away. But you could see that he wanted to make good use of the pitch at Delhi and batted long. His knock of 99 runs was filled with 12 fours and 3 sixes. It was good to see him dominate the KKR bowlers.

DC would hope he carries on from his good show against KKR here. He was equally comfortable against the fast bowlers and spinners alike. With KXIP mostly going in only with five bowling options, things can get rather tricky if Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan get off to a flying start.

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw has been suspect to the ball moving away from him, so he must be careful to not fall for it. Once he’s set, he can cause some worries for KXIP and certainly his batting can help DC win tonight.

Rishabh Pant's boisterous and attacking batting

Rishabh Pant( Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Rishabh Pant( Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Rishabh Pant has found a different gear to his batting ever since he donned the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) jersey. Last year, the talented wicket-keeper batsman pummelled 678 runs and marched his way into the Indian team.

The wicket-keeper is known for his banter behind the stumps, which has made him even more popular. When he is in his zone, there is not much an opposition captain can do. He has the gift to clear boundaries with ease, even with one hand off the handle.

He had a quiet game against KKR where an attempt to clear the boundary one-handed led to his dismissal. He must gauge the match situation, get himself in and then play his natural game. If he does have a good night, then chances of DC winning only increase.

 Kagiso Rabada is leading this bowling attack well

Kagiso Rabada( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Kagiso Rabada( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Kagiso Rabada missed last year’s IPL due to an ankle injury and his absence proved to be costly. The sort of impact Kagiso Rabada can have was clearly visible in the manner he went about the Super Over against Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa.

What the previous Delhi franchises lacked was a balanced bowling line-up that could threaten other oppositions. In that regard, some thought has gone into getting a balanced bowling attack which could be led effectively by Kagiso Rabada.

The likes of Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichanne have formed a solid bowling line up which has a good amount of variety.

Kagiso Rabada is equally good in the beginning and at the death overs. KXIP would be wary of DC’s weapon, especially after the yorker that dislodged Andre Russell’s middle stump in the Super Over. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kings XI Punjab Kagiso Rabada Rishabh Pant
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: One impact player from either team
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL match stats: Match 13, KXIP vs DC | 7 hidden facts that you must know before the match | Statistical preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - April 1st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals could be the dark horses in the upcoming season of the IPL                  
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: One key player for each team
RELATED STORY
KXIP v DC Preview: “The boys are really charged up after that Super Over win,” says Delhi Capitals’ captain Shreyas Iyer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us