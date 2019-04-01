IPL 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals will win the match

Delhi Capitals( Picture Courtesy: BCCI / IPLT20.com)

KXIP would want to continue their good run at home when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the northern derby tonight in IPL 2019. KXIP are fresh from a comfortable win against Mumbai Indians whereas DC come off a thrilling win the Super Over against KKR.

What has helped both teams has been the fact that they have not been too dependent on one player to bail them out. If it was the opener KL Rahul and Chris Gayle followed by Mayank Agarwal who ensured KXIP went past a strong MI bowling attack. For DC Prithvi Shaw and Kagiso Rabada came to the party.

Ahead of the northern derby tonight, with both sides coming off wins, it would be interesting to see what the team combinations would be for both sides. Knowing that Mohali would offer something for the fast bowlers, will DC bring in Trent Boult for Sandeep Lamichanne?

And will KXIP tweak a winning combination? Will Varun Chakravarthy get a nod ahead of Murugan Ashwin? Also, will Mujeeb Ur Rehman play especially after seeing how effective his teammates Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi have been in this IPL?

Keeping in mind, DC are coming into this clash after a high-pressure win in the super-over, here are 3 reasons that could help DC win this match against KXIP:

Prithvi Shaw looks in scintillating touch

Prithvi Shaw (Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

A lot has been spoken about this youngster from Mumbai who made his Test debut against the Windies recently. A solid player, Prithvi Shaw has got all the shots in the book. He has proven his technique and mettle in this IPL as well.

He looked set in the first couple of games but he threw the start away. But you could see that he wanted to make good use of the pitch at Delhi and batted long. His knock of 99 runs was filled with 12 fours and 3 sixes. It was good to see him dominate the KKR bowlers.

DC would hope he carries on from his good show against KKR here. He was equally comfortable against the fast bowlers and spinners alike. With KXIP mostly going in only with five bowling options, things can get rather tricky if Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan get off to a flying start.

Prithvi Shaw has been suspect to the ball moving away from him, so he must be careful to not fall for it. Once he’s set, he can cause some worries for KXIP and certainly his batting can help DC win tonight.

Rishabh Pant's boisterous and attacking batting

Rishabh Pant( Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Rishabh Pant has found a different gear to his batting ever since he donned the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) jersey. Last year, the talented wicket-keeper batsman pummelled 678 runs and marched his way into the Indian team.

The wicket-keeper is known for his banter behind the stumps, which has made him even more popular. When he is in his zone, there is not much an opposition captain can do. He has the gift to clear boundaries with ease, even with one hand off the handle.

He had a quiet game against KKR where an attempt to clear the boundary one-handed led to his dismissal. He must gauge the match situation, get himself in and then play his natural game. If he does have a good night, then chances of DC winning only increase.

Kagiso Rabada is leading this bowling attack well

Kagiso Rabada( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Kagiso Rabada missed last year’s IPL due to an ankle injury and his absence proved to be costly. The sort of impact Kagiso Rabada can have was clearly visible in the manner he went about the Super Over against Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa.

What the previous Delhi franchises lacked was a balanced bowling line-up that could threaten other oppositions. In that regard, some thought has gone into getting a balanced bowling attack which could be led effectively by Kagiso Rabada.

The likes of Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichanne have formed a solid bowling line up which has a good amount of variety.

Kagiso Rabada is equally good in the beginning and at the death overs. KXIP would be wary of DC’s weapon, especially after the yorker that dislodged Andre Russell’s middle stump in the Super Over.

