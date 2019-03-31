IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Monday in match 13 of IPL 2019. Both sides come into the game after wins over Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Kings XI Punjab did a good job with the ball but it is their batsmen who they will really be happy about. KL Rahul played a gritty knock of 71 off 57 balls to lead Punjab to victory while Mayank Agarwal's quick-fire 43 off 21 balls was the real game-changer. With their top order set and David Miller a solid presence, Punjab's issues seem to have dissipated and they will look to get another home win.

The Delhi Capitals' win was less convincing and it went to a Super Over. They almost bowled KKR out of the contest before Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik staged a brilliant comeback. Shaw and Iyer built a good partnership before KKR clawed their way back into the game and dragged it into the Super Over.

Both the sides will want to make it 2 out of 2 and let's take a look at who has the upper hand in the match.

If Kings XI Punjab bat first

Kings XI Punjab seems set for a big score at home if they bat first and with the form of their batsmen good, they will be looking to bat DC out of the game.

KL Rahul got back into his groove towards the later stages of his 71 and he'll want to replicate his success against Delhi once again. Gayle and Agarwal too will be key figures in this match and if they fire, KXIP can easily post a 180+ total.

If Delhi Capitals bat first

The Delhi Capitals have looked good with the bat in patches and one positive thing is that different batsmen have fired on different occasions and this clears dependency on one player. Shaw looks in terrific form and Dhawan has got a couple of starts.

Shreyas Iyer and Colin Ingram will want to get some big scores to their name while Pant is expected to do what he does best, tear the bowlers apart. Delhi have a solid batting lineup and can make 180+ if they bat first.

Who will win?

While both the teams seem equal with respect to their batting and bowling resources, KXIP have the home advantage. Also, the form of their batsmen looks better than Delhi's and hence, Punjab seem set for a win more than Delhi.

