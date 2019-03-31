×
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    31 Mar 2019, 22:44 IST

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals will clash in the thirteenth fixture of IPL 2019
Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals will clash in the thirteenth fixture of IPL 2019

After an impressive win against the Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab will now host Delhi Capitals in the thirteenth fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday, April 1.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Both KXIP and DC have gone head to head in 22 IPL matches, with the Kings securing the honors in 13 games. While in 2018, Punjab managed to edge out Daredevils on both occasions.

Head to Head in IS Bindra (PCA) Stadium: Delhi have visited the lion's den on six occasions but have managed to pip out the hosts only once (in 2010).

Kings XI Punjab Perspective

Kings XI Punjab Team (Source - iplt20.com)
Kings XI Punjab Team (Source - iplt20.com)

The Kings bounced back in the last game against Mumbai to register their second win of IPL 2019. Against Delhi, they have won their last four Mohali games on the trot and they would love to make it five in five.

Batting

Key Players - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal

KL Rahul finally announced his arrival with an unbeaten 71 against MI as the opener kept himself calm to icon the chase and he will be expected to replicate it against the Capitals.

While Mayank Agarwal has been in good touch so far and his quick-fire 43 was certainly a match-defining knock. He alongside legendary Chris Gayle are certainly KXIP's big hitting machines, and one should expect them to flourish once again.

David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, and Mandeep Singh completes KXIP's middle order.

Bowling

Key Players - Shami, Hardus Viljoen & Andrew Tye

Shami, Murugan Ashwin, and Hardus Viljoen all shared two wickets each, with Murugan Ashwin being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/25. Andrew Tye is slowly getting his rhythm back and could be a x-factor against Delhi.

Expected Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Shami, Andrew Tye, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Argawal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Perspective

Delhi Capitals Team (Source - iplt20.com)
Delhi Capitals Team (Source - iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals are coming off a nail biting super over win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Though the match was expected to finish a alot earlier, but an incredible 20th over by KKR's Kuldeep Yadav made Delhi to settle on a tie.

Batting

Key Players - Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Shikhar Dhawan

Prithvi Shaw played a brilliant knock against Kolkata Knight Riders and expect him to continue his good work. He was well supported by Shreyas Iyer, who played a second fiddle and scored a 32-ball 43 to lay down a strong second wicket stand.

These two alongside Rishabh Pant have certainly raised the bar and the franchise will need them to play a similar role against KXIP. While Shikhar Dhawan failed to convert his start last time out, but the flamboyant opener is no less than a nemesis on his day and he will be eager to play a solid innings against Punjab.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane

Kagiso Rabada, the man who turned the tables on Delhi's side. With just 10 to defend and the likes of Russel, DK and Uthappa, one should have given it to KKR, but Rabada provided no room, and successfully defended it. The bowler has been a real gem and will be their go to man against Punjab.

Sandeep Lamichhane once again proved his worth by being most economical of the lot and he along with Amit Mishra will be their key strikers during middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram.

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - April 1st, 2019
