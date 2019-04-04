IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI

Mohammed Nabi picked 4 wickets against RCB (Image credits: iplt20.com)

The 16th match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 4 at 8 PM IST, between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

SRH have won two matches and lost one while DC have won two and lost two. SRH is currently placed at the 3rd position on the table while DC is at 5th place.

Despite the home advantage DC have, SRH will start as the favourites for the match.

Head to Head stats

The DC vs SRH rivalry has seen 12 matches being played in the IPL so far. SRH have won 8 of them, and DC have managed to win only the remaining 4. SRH have won the IPL title once while DC have failed to do it even once.

Last season, when these two teams met each other, SRH won both the matches. SRH were the runners-up in the last season while DC finished at last place.

Probable XI

Avesh Khan could make way for Amit Mishra. Apart from that, they will play the same team which played against KXIP.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan / Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Mohammed Nabi picked four wickets in the last match against RCB. It means Kane Williamson will have to wait for some more time to come back to the XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Johny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

