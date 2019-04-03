IPL 2019: Match 16, DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a topsy-turvy season so far. After a resounding win in the first game, they faltered against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. But the next two games, they were in winning positions and couldn’t cross the line.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they managed to tie the game and eventually win it in the super over. But against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), they failed to chase down 23 in the last three overs as they lost their last seven wickets for eight runs. Hence, with four points, they are placed fifth on the points table.

Meanwhile, after an initial stumble against KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have come back on track. In their last game, they absolutely thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They are sitting pretty at number three on the points table and have the best net run rate (+2.111) in the competition at the moment.

Thus, DC will be looking to get back on track after bottling it up right at the end while SRH will look to continue to build the momentum.

If DC bat first

The last game in Delhi produced a really good batting track and we could be in for another big scoring game. Shikhar Dhawan has scored runs but it hasn’t come at a really fast pace. He’s more or less looked to bat through.

However, Prithvi Shaw has looked to go hard at the top with Shreyas Iyer and Colin Ingram taking responsibility in the middle. Rishabh Pant has been the big X-factor for Delhi. He averages 51.00 and has a strike-rate of 188.88.

Chris Morris has returned to the side as well. Hence, DC boast of a solid batting line-up. Hence, if they bat first, they should be able to post in excess of 160-165.

If SRH bat first

Batting was the weaker link for SRH over the last few years. They were one side that won a lot of games on the back of their bowling. However, this season it’s been different. Though the top-order has done the bulk of the scoring, it is the batting that has propelled SRH over the line. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have combined to form a lethal opening pair. While Warner is the Orange Cap holder, Bairstow has complemented him beautifully.

Both batsmen scored tons in the last game. Vijay Shankar has lent stability to the middle-order. In this season, he is striking at 200. Kane Williamson sat out for a couple of games and at No. 3, he becomes the reliable option. The likes of Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan complete the strong batting line-up. Thus, if SRH bat first, they could well end up scoring 170 or more.

Match Prediction

Both teams boast of solid batting line-ups. Delhi has some quality Indian talent while SRH is more dependent on their overseas batsmen. Moreover, SRH’s bowling has taken a beating this season while Delhi’s bowling has blown hot and cold. It could be a very close battle, but SRH may just come out on top.

