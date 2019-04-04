IPL 2019, Match 17, RCB vs KKR: Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Virat Kohli (L) and Dinesh Karthik (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 17th game of IPL 2019 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 5th of April. While KKR have won two of their three games, RCB have lost all their four games this season and are placed at the bottom of the IPL points table.

KKR lead the head-to-head record between the two teams, having won 14 of the 23 games played, while RCB have won the remaining nine.

RCB are desperately in need of a win to stay alive in the tournament, having lost to Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals already. The entire team is low on confidence and will be looking up to captain Virat Kohli to lead them to their maiden win this season. Except for the home game against MI, the have been outplayed in all the other three matches by their opponents.

KKR, on the other hand, have won two of their three IPL games this season courtesy Andre Russell's all-around show. The Kolkata-based franchise beat the Sunrisers and KXIP in the first two games losing their third game to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over.

Here's a look at how things might unfold in today's match:

If RCB bat first

The Bangalore pitch looked like a batting wicket when it hosted a game between RCB and MI last week. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 187 runs with their top three contributing the major chunk of runs.

The Bangalore wicket will provide a sigh of relief for the struggling RCB top order. The home team would look to score at least around 170 runs if they bat first.

If KKR bat first

KKR's regular opening pair, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, have failed to make any impact so far in the tournament. However, the middle-order has looked solid with Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik and Russell.

The Kolkata-based franchise have scored 180+ score in all their three games.

Considering their current run of form and Russell's presence in the lower-middle order, the two-time IPL champions will back themselves to score 190+ runs on this beautiful batting wicket, if they bat first.

Who will win?

With Russell's ominous form, both with bat and ball, Kolkata Knight Riders will fancy winning this game against the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore unit. In the process, the Karthik-led side would solidify their position in the top four even further.

