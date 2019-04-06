IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the 19th match of IPL 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. Both the teams would be coming into this match high on confidence. While MI has put themselves in contention to earn a playoff spot by beating CSK, SRH has won three matches in a row.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has a good head to head record against the three-time IPL champions MI. The franchise based in Hyderabad has won seven out of the 12 encounters between the franchises.

The hosts SRH has been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament this season. They have registered three convincing wins in the last three matches. These wins have come on the back of some outstanding contributions from the top-order.

On the other hand, MI has had a stop-start season as they have only won two of their four matches this season. The MI would need its big guns to deliver more consistently if they want to challenge for the title again.

If MI bat first

Mumbai Indians batting has done well in this tournament as they have scored more than 160 on each occasion. The pitch in Hyderabad has no offered any help to the bowlers this season as it is a batting paradise.

MI has no dearth of power hitters in the squad but the form of Rohit Sharma is a cause for concern. SRH has a very good bowling line up, which can restrict MI to a score of around 160-170 in the first innings.

If SRH bat first

SRH's opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow has been on fire this season. The pair has put together some good partnerships this season.

MI's bowling has largely looked over-dependent on Jasprit Bumrah but the addition of Jason Behrendorff has added a new dimension to their bowling attack. If SRH can get off to a great start, they can score more than 180.

Who will win?

SRH has been brilliant throughout the season. While MI has the ability and firepower to beat anyone on their day, the hosts will start the match as a heavy favorite.

