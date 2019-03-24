IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH : 3 key reasons why KKR beat SRH

KKR won their opening game

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are one among the arch-rivals in the Indian Premier League. Both the teams faced each other at Eden Gardens to kick-start their journey in IPL 2019. Having won the toss, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik chose to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was captaining the SRH team in the absence of Kane Williamson who had to miss the game due to an injury.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner started the proceedings for Sunrisers. The duo looked positive and approached the KKR bowling in an aggressive manner. Warner’s batting was sensational as he scored 85 runs off 53 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Though there was a little slump after the destructive southpaw got dismissed, Vijay Shankar ensured that SRH crosses the 180 run-mark.

Chasing 182, Lynn perished shortly after hitting a six off Shakib Al Hasan in the second over. Though Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa looked positive to chase the total, the asking rate was continuously increasing and to make things worse, they lost three quick wickets in the middle overs.

Fortunately, Andre Russell’s monstrous hit in slog overs sealed the game for the Kolkata Knight Riders. On that note, let us have a look at three reasons behind KKR's win in the match.

#1. The amazing pullback by KKR at the later stage of SRH's innings

KKR's bowlers pegged back things in the last few overs

Having won the toss, Dinesh Karthik decided to bowl first. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started the proceedings in an aggressive manner. KKR bowlers were completely bereft of ideas as the opening stand of Sunrisers crossed 100-run mark in the eleventh over.

If the opening duo had continued in the same fashion, KKR would have needed to chase in excess of 200 runs. However, Chawla dismissed Bairstow in the 13th over while Russell removed Warner who was eyeing his third century against KKR.

Russell returned to dismiss the struggling Yusuf Pathan in his next over. The run-rate dipped gradually and crossing 180 seemed to be a tough task. However, Vijay Shankar's aggressive batting towards the end helped SRH post 181 runs in their allotted overs.

