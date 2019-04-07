×
IPL 2019: Match 20, RCB vs DC: 3 reasons why RCB lost their 6th game this season

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    07 Apr 2019, 20:31 IST

This has been the worst start for RCB in their IPL history. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
This has been the worst start for RCB in their IPL history. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers suffered yet another setback as their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs seem to be getting slimmer after every match they play. They were completely outplayed by Delhi Capitals as they lost their 6th match of the season by four wickets in front of their home fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada dismissed Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers during the power play. The middle overs saw RCB trying to stitch partnerships but none of them lasted long.

Right when they seemed to be heading for a decent total, Kagiso Rabada's brilliant spell pegged them back as they finished their innings at 149/8. In reply, Delhi lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings but skipper Shreyas Iyer along with some contributions from Colin Ingram and Prithvi Shaw won the match for Delhi.

Here are 3 reasons why RCB lost their 6th match this season in IPL 2019.

#3 Poor fielding effort

Pawan Negi was one of the better fielders for RCB in this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Pawan Negi was one of the better fielders for RCB in this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

RCB have the lowest catch efficiency and have been the worst fielding side this tournament. Their fielding was always going to have an impact on their game and they didn't show much improvement from their previous game.

After a great start from Tim Southee who picked up Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi had a chance to get Shreyas Iyer's wicket but Parthiv Patel squandered a tricky chance behind the stumps. They missed a chance to dismiss Shreyas Iyer once again when a poor throw squandered an easy run-out chance.

Parthiv and Siraj dropped Shreyas Iyer once more due to a miscommunication and that was the turning point of the game. These dropped chances were laced with many misfields, most of them near the boundaries and gave away a lot of runs. Needless to say, this gave away a lot of runs and opportunities to the opposition while chasing a low total.

