IPL 2019, Match 21, RR vs KKR: Head to head stats and probable playing XI

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Preview
122   //    06 Apr 2019, 19:00 IST

KKR and RR will face off against each other on Sunday (Picture Courtesy-BCCI./iplt20.com)
KKR and RR will face off against each other on Sunday (Picture Courtesy-BCCI./iplt20.com)


The 21st match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 7 at 8 PM IST, between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

So far in this season, RR have won one match and lost thee games. On the other hand, KKR has won three matches and lost one.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head to head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XI for the match.

Head-to-head stats

The RR vs KKR rivalry has seen 19 matches being played in the tournament's history so far. Both teams managed to win 9 matches each and one match ended in no result. KKR have won the IPL title twice while RR has won it once in the inaugural edition.

Last season, when these two teams met each other, KKR won all three matches. In 2018, KKR finished in 3rd position on the points table while RR finished 4th.

Probable XI


Rajasthan Royals


Will Sanju Samson be fit for Rajasthan Royals (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)
Will Sanju Samson be fit for Rajasthan Royals (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

If Sanju Samson is declared fit to play, he will replace Stuart Binny. There is no other change expected.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson / Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.


Kolkata Knight Riders


Will Lockie Ferguson get another chance for Kolkata Knight Riders? (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20,com)
Will Lockie Ferguson get another chance for Kolkata Knight Riders? (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20,com)
KKR is likely to stick with the same team which defeated RCB on Friday. This means Lockie Ferguson will get one more chance despite his poor performances so far this season.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh,  Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

