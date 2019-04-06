IPL 2019: Match 21, RR vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Can Royals stop Andre Russell? Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

Rajasthan Royals registered their first win of IPL 2019 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Royals will be high on confidence after the win on their home turf and will look to carry the momentum in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high on the sensational form of the destroyer - Andre Russell. KKR hasn't looked strong on paper but Russell has single-handedly won games for them. However, KKR will be wary of the fact that Rajasthan Royals is a difficult team to beat in their own backyard.

Rajasthan Royals

Strength

Rajasthan Royals' batting has shaped up well in IPL 2019 so far. Jos Buttler has been in good hitting form while Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, and Rahul Tripathi have also played some good innings. However, the Royals will want more from Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith.

Weakness

Fast bowling has clearly been Rajasthan Royals' Achilles heel. The fast bowlers have been extremely expensive, especially in the death overs. With Andre Russell in the opposition camp, Royals cannot afford to bowl loosely in the death overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Strength

The mind-boggling form of Andre Russell is KKR's biggest strength at the moment. With Russell in the side, KKR has the belief that they win the match from any position. Nitish Rana has been brilliant for KKR. KKR's spinners also did a commendable job of pulling things back against RCB.

Weakness

Just like Rajasthan Royals, fast bowling is KKR's biggest weakness too. Lockie Ferguson has been ineffective so far and KKR might bring Harry Gurney in the playing XI. Also, KKR's over-dependence on Andre Russell might prove costly for them at some point in time.

Who will win the match?

Even though KKR is much higher than Rajasthan Royals in the points table, the Royals will fancy their chances at their home ground. Ajinkya Rahane & Co. will know that if they can somehow manage to get rid of Andre Russell early, they have a great chance to win the game.

