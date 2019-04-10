IPL 2019: Match 24; MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians will aim to avenge their earlier eight-wicket defeat in Mohali when they host the Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in the 24th fixture of the IPL 2019 on Wednesday, April 10.

Head-to-Head Overall Stats: Mumbai and Punjab have played 23 games against each other, with KXIP just edging the head-to-head record at 12-11.

Head-to-Head at the Wankhede Stadium: The Lions have visited the Wankhede on eight occasions and have provided neck-to-neck competition to the hosts, with both teams sharing four wins each.

Mumbai Indians Perspective

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The back-to-back wins against the 2018 finalists Chennai Super Kings (by 37 runs) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 40 runs) would have certainly raised the confidence level in the team and they will love to increase their winning streak against KXIP.

Batting

Key Players - Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock & Kieron Pollard

Quinton de Kock (60 runs from 39 balls) was MI's best pick in the reverse fixture against the visitors and he will be expected to score big at the Wankhede. Meanwhile, after a top-order failure, Kieron Pollard once again proved his worth in the last clash against the Sunrisers by playing a valiant 26-ball 46 to get his side towards a fighting score. He alongside Hardik Pandya are expected to steady the ship in case of another top-order failure. However, MI will also need strong contributions from their skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bowling

Key Players - Jasprit Bumrah, Alazarri Joseph & Jason Behrendorff.

Alazarri Joseph made a miraculous start to his IPL journey by picking up six wickets to rattle down Sunrisers' run chase, and the skipper will need him to demonstrate a similar performance against Punjab. Jasprit Bumrah along with Jason Behrendorff are expected to pose a tough challenge to the visitors.

Expected Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab Perspective

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Kings made a notable comeback against the Sunrisers to get them back on winning track and the franchise will need their stars to play boldly against Mumbai.

Batting

Key Players - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul & Sarfraz Khan

KL Rahul's back-to-back fifties, including a 55-run knock in the reverse fixture, is certainly a big positive for the visitors. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal are their other key batsmen, while Sarfraz Khan, who played a match-defining role during their previous faceoff against MI, could pose a big threat to the Mumbai if not dismissed early.

Bowling

Key Players - Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman & Sam Curran

Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were all among wickets against the Sunrisers, while Sam Curran's all-round capabilities have certainly made him a must in the XI, and these four are expected to dismantle the hosts' batting line-up.

Expected Playing XI

KL Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

