×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 25; RR vs CSK Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
25   //    11 Apr 2019, 03:31 IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

With an aim to make it a double over RR this season, the buoyant Chennai Super Kings visit Sawai Mansingh Stadium to play Rajasthan Royals on Thursday in a key IPL fixture.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Both the teams have gone head to head in 21 IPL matches with Chennai leading the scoreline at 13-8.

Head to Head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Dhoni's men have visited the Royals den on six occasions and have managed to seal the honors on two occasions.

Previous IPL 2019 Faceoff: In their earlier clash on March 31, Chennai Super Kings registered an eight-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk. After being put in to bat, MS Dhoni guided CSK towards a challenging total of 175/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Royals' top order collapse declined the initial advantage and they were eventually restricted for 167/8.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (Source: iplt20/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (Source: iplt20/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings are currently on a roll and are comfortably leading the IPL 2019 points table with 10 points. The yellow army is beaming with confidence and aim to continue their good form in the pink city.

Batting

Key Players - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis & MS Dhoni

Skipper MS Dhoni played a captains knock to set the platform for the win against RR last time around and he will be eager to repeat it against the same opponents. Also, the return of Faf du Plessis is certainly paying dividends. Meanwhile, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina are yet to play a big knock and the skipper will back them to showcase their abilities against Rajasthan.

Bowling

Key Players - Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar & Harbhajan Singh

Advertisement

Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, and Deepak Chahar are CSK's key strikers with the ball, and in the absence of injured Dwayne Bravo, the senior ones will have to take additional responsibility against the Royals. Chahar is getting better with each game and is expected to provide few early breakthroughs during the powerplay overs.

Expected Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C & W), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, and Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (Source - ipl20.com)
Rajasthan Royals (Source - ipl20.com)

Rajasthan Royals have managed just one win out of their five league games so far. Though the pink boys will take some confidence from their home head to head records against the visitors, it is going to be a tough game for Royals.

Batting

Key Players - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson & Steve Smith

Steve Smith finally joined the party and played a 59-ball 73 against KKR, and the Aussie will be backed to replicate it against the CSK. Jos Buttler has been Royals leading run-getter with 176 runs. Samson is another key player for RR. Though skipper Rahane is going through a poor run and managed just 27 runs in his last three outings, he will be expected to make a strong comeback in this encounter.

Bowling

Key Players - Jofra Archer & Shreyas Gopal

Jofra Archer was their star pick in the reverse fixture against CSK with figures of 2/17 and he will be back to lay a similar impact on Thursday. Shreyas Gopal is currently among seasons top wicket-takers with eight wickets at an economy of 6.37.

Expected Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (W), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Varun Aaron.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni Ajinkya Rahane CSK vs RR CSK vs RR Head to Head
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 12, CSK vs RR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
RR vs CSK, Match 25: What should RR’s playing 11 be so as to defeat CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 12, CSK vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 31st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 25, RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Head to Head Records, Injury updates, Pitch report & Weather forecast - April 11th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RR | Match Review | MS Dhoni | Dwayne Bravo
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: The best captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Yesterday
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Today
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us