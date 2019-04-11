×
IPL 2019, Match 26, KKR vs DC: Match preview and stats

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Preview
112   //    11 Apr 2019, 12:16 IST

Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Kartik
Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik

The 26th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 12 April at 8 PM IST, between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR are currently second in the IPL points table after winning four matches and losing two. On the other hand, DC have won three matches and lost three and are currently find themselves sixth in the standings.

This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with DC winning the earlier match in super over.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-Head record

The KKR vs DC rivalry has seen 24 matches being played so far. KKR have won 13 of those games, while DC have managed to win 10 times, with one match ending in no result.

Overall, KKR have won the IPL title twice, while DC are yet to get their hands around the trophy.

When these two teams met each other last season, both managed to win one match each. In 2018, KKR finished in the third position, while DC finished last.

Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Joe Denly
Joe Denly
Despite their loss against CSK on Tuesday, KKR are likely to stick to the same team, unless they decide to try Joe Denly instead of Chris Lynn.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn / Joe Denly, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney.

Delhi Capitals

Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra

DC could replace Ishant Sharma with Amit Mishra if they want an additional spin option. Otherwise, they will stick to the same team which defeated RCB on Sunday.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

