IPL 2019, Match 27, MI vs RR: Match Preview and stats

The 27th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 13 April at 4 PM IST between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI are currently third in the IPL points table after winning four matches and losing two. On the other hand, RR have won only one match and have lost five, and currently finding themselves seventh in the standings.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-Head record

The MI vs RR rivalry has seen 21 matches being played in the IPL so far. MI have won 11 of those games, while RR have managed to win 9 times, with one match ending in no result.

Overall, MI have won the IPL title thrice, while RR have won it only once in the first edition.

When these two teams met each other last season, RR have won both the matches. In 2018, RR finished in the fourth position, while MI finished fifth.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will come back to the team after recovering from an injury and he will replace Siddhesh Lad.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag (image credits: iplt20.com)

Riyan Parag had a decent IPL debut and is expected to keep his place in the team. Despite their narrow loss against CSK on Thursday, RR are likely to stick to the same team.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Jayadev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag,Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

