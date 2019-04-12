×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 27, MI vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win tomorrow's match?

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Preview
243   //    12 Apr 2019, 13:23 IST

Image result for MI vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

We are moving towards the halfway mark. Barring Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are on the top of the table with 12 points, five other teams are involved in the mid-table muddle.

After suffering five losses out of their first six games, Rajasthan Royals (RR) now travel to Mumbai for an away game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have had a hard time in the last few games. They have lost games from good positions where they could sense victory. Quite a few games panned out that way for them. In fact, their only win of the tournament came against the bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) have been on a roll after yet another slow start. They lost two out of their first three games but then have won three on the bounce and are looking good. They got out of jail in the last game as Kieron Pollard’s freak innings of 83 off 31 balls which included 10 sixes pushed them over the line against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Rajasthan will be desperate for a win and will want to revive their campaign, On the other hand, Mumbai will be looking to surge ahead on the points table and continue their winning momentum.

If Mumbai Indians bat first:

Mumbai Indians have a strong batting line-up but it hasn’t really fired in unison in this tournament. They’ve had one player bailing them out on multiple occasions and quite a few have contributed together in pieces. However, they will be happy with the way things have gone in the last three games.

Rohit Sharma might return to the XI after he missed the last game as a precautionary measure. Hence, that should bolster the top order. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have looked in good touch. The middle-order has done decently too with the Pandya brothers chipping in and Kieron Pollard showing blazing form in the last game.

Hence, with the Wankhede track expected to be a belter, if Mumbai bat first, we could be in for run-fest and scores in excess of 180 can be expected.

If Rajasthan Royals bat first:

The Rajasthan Royals batting line-up has blown hot and cold in the last couple of games. Batting first, they haven’t been able to get going and hence, have finished with under-par totals. They have tended to rely heavily on Jos Buttler to give them good starts at the top of the order. His form has been patchy this season.

Advertisement

Moreover, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith haven’t really hit their straps yet. On the other hand, Sanju Samson has been in and out due to injury while Ben Stokes hasn’t really fired as well. Hence, the batting has tended to struggle. But the pitch at Wankhede should aid free-flowing batting and shots on the up. Hence, RR might well score in excess of 165-170 if they bat first.

Match Prediction:

Both teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum as far as the points table is concerned. Mumbai have started to build nice momentum here and seem to have got on a roll. Rajasthan are losing games from strong positions. Also, the game is at the Wankhede Stadium which tilts the balance in MI’s favour if it wasn’t already. They are a tough side to beat at home and given the form, MI should prevail in this contest. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane
Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
IPL 2019, Match 27, MI vs RR: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 15, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 24, MI vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 25, RR vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 12, CSK vs RR, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 14, RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 15, MI vs CSK: 3 reasons why CSK will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs CSK - Why RR will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us