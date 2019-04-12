IPL 2019, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB: Match preview and stats

The 28th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 13 April at 8 PM IST between the Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

KXIP are currently fourth in the IPL points table after winning four matches and losing three. On the other hand, RCB have lost all the six matches they have played and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-Head record

The KXIP vs RCB rivalry has seen 22 matches being played so far. KXIP have won 12 of those games, while RCB has managed to win the remaining 10 matches.

Both KXIP and RCB have never managed to win the title even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, RCB won both the matches. In 2018, RCB finished in the sixth position, while KXIP finished seventh.

Probable XI

Kings XI Punjab

Mayank Agarwal

If Mayank Agarwal is declared fit to play, he will replace Karun Nair. No other changes are expected in the XI.

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Karun Nair / Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav could come into the XI to replace Mohammed Siraj

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Tim Southee, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj / Umesh Yadav.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

